It’s been a long time coming, but Motive Studio’s reimagining of the 2008 survival horror classic is now out in the wild. While the majority of the remake is largely the same as its predecessor, there are a few wee gameplay tweaks that may surprise unsuspecting players. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering: How do you upgrade your weapons in Dead Space Remake? Don’t worry about a thing, as you’re in the right place. Let’s get into it!

How Do I Upgrade My Weapons in Dead Space Remake? Answered

Upgrading your weapons in the new Dead Space Remake is very similar to its predecessor. Essentially, you need to purchase Power Nodes from the Shop for 10,000 Credits each, or find them while looting on your journey. Next, you’ll need to take them to a Bench. If you’re not sure where to find a Bench, there are plenty dotted around the USG Ishimura, so make use of the in-game map to get you to the nearest one.

Once you’re at a Bench, you can spend Power Nodes on upgrading the specific weapons that you own. You’ll need to follow the weapon upgrade path for each weapon, so, for instance, as you can see in the example above, you’ll need to start with upgrading the Capacity of the Pulse Rifle before upgrading the Damage, and so on.

Each armament, however, has its own upgrade path, so bear that in mind when you’re considering your potential weapon upgrades.

So, that does it for now. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on how to upgrade your weapons in Dead Space Remake. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

