All Schematics & Locations in Dead Space Remake

Looking to purchase upgrades for Isaac, such as a new suit, in the Dead Space Remake? You’ll need to find the matching Schematics first, as most upgrades require them. Finding all the Schematics scattered throughout the Ishimura can be tough, especially if you’re new to the game. With that said, here’s a list of all Schematic locations for powerful upgrades for Isaac.

All Schematic Locations in Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake has 13 Schematics in total, and finding all of them will lead you to the Merchant trophy.

Schematic Number Schematic Name Location Chapter 1 Pulse Rounds The Pulse Rounds Schematic can be found upon entering the Coolant Pipelines. Intensive Care 2 Stasis Pack The Main Lab Changing Room, to the left of Dr. Brennan’s office, holds the Stasis Pack Schematic. Intensive Care 3 Medium Med Pack The Medium Med Pack Schematics can be found in a locker in the next room after exiting the Decontamination Room quarantine. Course Correction 4 Ripper Blades Find the Ripper Blades on a box in the open room near the second elevator after taking the first elevator down. Course Correction 5 Flamethrower Fuel In the Engine Room, the schematic can be found next to the Primary Engine panel that requires activation. Course Correction 6 Intermediate Engineer Rig The Intermediate Engineer Rig Schematic can be found in the EVA Prep Room to the right while heading to the ADS Cannons. Obliteration Imminent 7 Line Racks From the Observation Room, go through the next door instead of taking the elevator. On the right is Dr. B. Warwick’s office, which requires Security Clearance Level 2. Finally, collect the schematic from the Desk. Lethal Devotion 8 Force Energy Force Energy is located within the Air Filtration Tower, between the first and second electricity traps, which must be slowed down using Stasis. Environmental Hazard 9 Contact Energy To obtain the Contact Energy schematic, enter Deck B: Processing and defeat the Necromorph swarm. Then, look for a locked room with the schematic on a table. Access it by shooting the locks on the broken window. Into the Void 10 Intermediate Miner Rig The Equipment Workshop boasts the Intermediate Miner Rig Schematic, located on a desk across from the SOS Beacon. Into the Void 11 Oxygen Tank The Oxygen Tank schematic is in the Refueling Control Stations on Floor 4, which requires Security Clearance Level 2 to access. Search and Rescue 12 Large Med Pack Inside the entrance of the Infirmary. Dead on Arrival 13 Advanced Engineering Rig The Advanced Engineering Rig schematic is located in the Standard Bathrooms of the Crew Quarters. End of Days

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding all schematics in Dead Space Remake. Be sure to check out the rest of our Dead Space Remake coverage below.

