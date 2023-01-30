What Is the Intensity Director in Dead Space Remake? Explained

Image Source: Motive

The original Dead Space set the bar for the franchise, where players will experience a genuinely horrific narrative on the famous Ishimura. So, now that the game has been enhanced with a remake, the developers have utilized a new system of mechanics to increase the thrill even further. Here’s everything you need to know about the Intensity Director in the Dead Space Remake.

Intensity Director in Dead Space Remake Explained

The Intensity Director is a randomly generated event system that balances the tension of the gameplay. As mentioned on the Electronic Arts official website, it changes the atmosphere during specific times to raise the fear factor with an abrupt enemy spawn, dim lighting, or fog. Yet, even if the Intensity Director produces horrifying situations, it also monitors how often the player has gone through these instances and limits them to prevent mental exhaustion.

For example, when you go through a series of fights with multiple enemies, this system will take this into account and lower the stress level by spawning a safe spot without any threats or horror visual effects. Steven Ciciola, Associate Lead Level Designer of the Dead Space Remake, also explains how the Intensity Director “track the peaks and valleys of tension, to make sure that it’s not just back-to-back-to-back high-intensity events.”

Due to the randomized mechanics, this system has over 1,200 outcomes, resulting in a more personal experience for every player. The developers of the Dead Space Remake have even encountered unique situations that weren’t pre-build in the game because of the arbitrary schematics of the Intensity Director; therefore, there will undoubtedly be surprises you won’t see coming for both newcomers and longtime fans.

Now that you know what the Intensity Director is in the Dead Space Remake, you can see what type of events you’ll encounter with this new mechanic. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to upgrade weapons.

Related Posts