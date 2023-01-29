Are There Safe Spots in Dead Space Remake? Answered

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

To say the Dead Space Remake is a tense gaming experience would be an understatement. Every second you spend aboard the USG Ishimura sees you treading further into danger, with a hidden enemy or other potential threat lying behind every corner. This has likely left you a nervous wreck, and after enduring yet another stretch of endless dread, you’re dying to know: Are there safe spots in the Dead Space remake, or is it destined to leave your nerves fried with constant danger?

Well, for better or worse, we’ve got an answer for you.

All Safe Spots in Dead Space Remake

While they are few and far between, there are a small number of safe spots scattered throughout the Dead Space Remake.

In general, the hub rooms that you return to regularly between tasks tend to be the safest. These are the places you’ll need to go back to after nabbing specific components for repairing a computer or building a bomb to get through a barricade. They’ll also have shops in them, which is a pretty dead giveaway that there are slim to nil odds of enemies disturbing your respite.

Rooms with workbenches are also typically safe, though this isn’t a one hundred percent certainty. Some do have enemies spawn inside of them in order to get players with a jump scare, and can result in a death if you don’t respond quickly enough. Make sure to take a look around and to kill any Necromorphs who try to get the drop on you. Once they’re dead, you’ll be able to rest easy for a moment.

Can You Clear Areas of Enemies to Make Them Safe?

Past that though, the Dead Space Remake will require you to constantly be on your toes. You can never fully clear any area of enemies, and locations will still be dangerous even if you’re backtracking through them later on.

This is due to both the heavier focus on making backtracking worthwhile and the new Intensity Director, which randomly generates scary events for players to contend with. The latter is especially nasty, as it rolls the dice on whether or not a creepy sound will play in a hallway or several enemies will try to ambush you.

It’s not the best of news if you were hoping for a reprieve from the title’s celestial horrors. Fortunately, you will be able to nab better weapons and equipment as the game goes on, making the Necromorphs easier to deal with and that much less scary to overcome.

Now that you know whether or not there are safe spots in Dead Space, we hope your playthrough is at least a little less terrifying. For help with a variety of other areas of the game, be sure to check out some of our related articles down below.

