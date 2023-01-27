Image Source: EA

EA and Motive Studio’s remake of 2008’s award-winning sci-fi survival horror has been launched into the endless ocean of space, and it’s proving to be a triumphant return to the blood-splattered hallways of the ill-fated USG Ishimura. For those of you who’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering a specific question: How do I upgrade my HP in Dead Space Remake? Well, fortunately for you, you’re in the right place. Let’s get down to brass tacks, shall we?

How Do I Upgrade My HP in Dead Space Remake? Answered

We’ll cut right to the chase: To upgrade your HP in Dead Space Remake, you’ll need to visit a Bench and use Power Nodes to upgrade your Suit’s overall HP. You can find the nearest Bench to you by using your map.

Only thing is, there’s only a limited path of upgrades for each suit, so you’ll need to follow the suit’s set path in order to upgrade your HP.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

If you’ve maxed out your HP upgrades for a specific suit, you’ll need to wait until you get your hands on a new Suit Schematic, which you’ll find as you progress through the main story. Oh, and it’s also worth noting that you’ll get a free heal each time you upgrade your suit’s HP so make sure to use that to your advantage. Every little bit helps, right?

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to upgrade your HP in Dead Space Remake. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

Related Posts