All Isaac Clarke Dead Space Challenges in Fortnite (& How to Complete Them Easily)

Electronic Arts’ Dead Space franchise returns this month with a remake of the original 2008 game and an appearance in Fortnite as is custom with current media tie-ins. Players can become the series’ protagonist Isaac Clarke in full metallic engineer armor, and it comes with a challenge pack to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks to spend elsewhere within Fortnite. Here are all the Isaac Clarke Dead Space challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them easily.

All Isaac Clarke Dead Space Challenges in Fortnite

Buying the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack from the Fortnite in-game shop will unlock the Strange Transmissions Quests tab in the Quests menu, but the new quests are very straightforward. Players are required to complete 39 Daily Bonus Goals to receive the full amount of 1,500 V-Bucks from the Strange Transmissions Quests.

Daily Bonus Goals are earned by completing the various Daily Quests that are randomized each day. These quests include simple gameplay tasks such as marking weapons, eliminating opponents at certain locations, and more.

The Strange Transmissions Quests are also broken down into five stages, so you will earn V-Bucks as you go instead of all of the currency at once. Here is the full reward chain:

Stage 1: Complete 3 Daily Bonus Goals (100 V-Bucks)

Stage 2: Complete 5 Daily Bonus Goals (200 V-Bucks)

Stage 3: Complete 7 Daily Bonus Goals (300 V-Bucks)

Stage 4: Complete 10 Daily Bonus Goals (400 V-Bucks)

Stage 5: Complete 14 Daily Bonus Goals (500 V-Bucks)

The Daily Quests are not especially difficult and will repopulate after completing if others are too inconvenient, but it will take some time before the full Strange Transmissions Quests can be finished as only a certain number of Daily Bonus Goals can be earned each day.

Those are all the Isaac Clarke Dead Space challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them easily. Once you complete all the challenges and get the maximum amount of V-Bucks, be sure to check out all the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards if you have not already bought in.

