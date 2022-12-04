All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

Image via Epic Games

A new season means a new battle pass in Fortnite and Chapter 4 Season 1 brings multiple pages filled with rewards that can be earned over the duration of the season. Here is the full list of all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards.

All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Like previous battle passes, there are 100 tiers of rewards distributed across 14 pages. Each reward requires a certain amount of stars to unlock, which are earned by leveling up with five stars received per level. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, though the pass contains enough V-Bucks to grab the next season’s pass with no additional purchase.

Thanks to noted Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey, we have all the rewards for the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass before the game’s servers come back online.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Banner

Weapon Wrap

Emote

Harvesting Tool

Emoticon

V-Bucks

Selene Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Contrail

Item

100 V-Bucks

Back Bling

Spray

Moonglow Selene Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Spray

100 V-Bucks

Weapon Wrap

Music

Back Bling

Massai Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Back Bling

Emoticon

Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Emote

Air Walker Massai Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Spray

Emote

Weapon Wrap

Glider

V-Bucks

Doom Slayer Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Harvesting Tool

Emoticon

Emote

Astro Armor Style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Spray

Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Harvesting Tool

Glider

Dusty Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Back Bling

Glider

Banner

100 V-Bucks

Contrail

Boneyard Dusty Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Back Bling

Spray

100 V-Bucks

Glider

Harvesting Tool

Nezumi Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Banner

Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Emote

Weapon Wrap

Exile Nezumi Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Spray

Weapon Wrap

Harvesting Tool

Helsie Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Emote

Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Back Bling

Contrail

Bobarista Helsie

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Music

Back Bling

Item

100 V-Bucks

Weapon Wrap

The Ageless Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Loading Screen

Glider

Spray

Banner

Harvesting Tool

100 V-Bucks

Call To Arms Emote

That is all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards. Check out our other Fortnite guides such as Chapter 4 Season 1 update size, what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.

