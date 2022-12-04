All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Items & Rewards
New rewards for the new season.
A new season means a new battle pass in Fortnite and Chapter 4 Season 1 brings multiple pages filled with rewards that can be earned over the duration of the season. Here is the full list of all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards.
All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Like previous battle passes, there are 100 tiers of rewards distributed across 14 pages. Each reward requires a certain amount of stars to unlock, which are earned by leveling up with five stars received per level. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, though the pass contains enough V-Bucks to grab the next season’s pass with no additional purchase.
Thanks to noted Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey, we have all the rewards for the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass before the game’s servers come back online.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner
- Weapon Wrap
- Emote
- Harvesting Tool
- Emoticon
- V-Bucks
- Selene Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Contrail
- Item
- 100 V-Bucks
- Back Bling
- Spray
- Moonglow Selene Style Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Weapon Wrap
- Music
- Back Bling
- Massai Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Back Bling
- Emoticon
- Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Emote
- Air Walker Massai Style Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Spray
- Emote
- Weapon Wrap
- Glider
- V-Bucks
- Doom Slayer Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Harvesting Tool
- Emoticon
- Emote
- Astro Armor Style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Spray
- Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Harvesting Tool
- Glider
- Dusty Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Back Bling
- Glider
- Banner
- 100 V-Bucks
- Contrail
- Boneyard Dusty Style Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Back Bling
- Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Glider
- Harvesting Tool
- Nezumi Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Banner
- Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Emote
- Weapon Wrap
- Exile Nezumi Style Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Spray
- Weapon Wrap
- Harvesting Tool
- Helsie Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Emote
- Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Back Bling
- Contrail
- Bobarista Helsie
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Music
- Back Bling
- Item
- 100 V-Bucks
- Weapon Wrap
- The Ageless Outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards
- Loading Screen
- Glider
- Spray
- Banner
- Harvesting Tool
- 100 V-Bucks
- Call To Arms Emote
That is all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards. Check out our other Fortnite guides such as Chapter 4 Season 1 update size, what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.
