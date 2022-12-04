Connect with us

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

Fortnite
Image via Epic Games
Guides

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

New rewards for the new season.
Published on

A new season means a new battle pass in Fortnite and Chapter 4 Season 1 brings multiple pages filled with rewards that can be earned over the duration of the season. Here is the full list of all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards.

All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Like previous battle passes, there are 100 tiers of rewards distributed across 14 pages. Each reward requires a certain amount of stars to unlock, which are earned by leveling up with five stars received per level. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, though the pass contains enough V-Bucks to grab the next season’s pass with no additional purchase.

Thanks to noted Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey, we have all the rewards for the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass before the game’s servers come back online.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Banner
  • Weapon Wrap
  • Emote
  • Harvesting Tool
  • Emoticon
  • V-Bucks
  • Selene Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Contrail
  • Item
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Back Bling
  • Spray
  • Moonglow Selene Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Spray
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Weapon Wrap
  • Music
  • Back Bling
  • Massai Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Back Bling
  • Emoticon
  • Contrail
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Emote
  • Air Walker Massai Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Spray
  • Emote
  • Weapon Wrap
  • Glider
  • V-Bucks
  • Doom Slayer Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Contrail
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Harvesting Tool
  • Emoticon
  • Emote
  • Astro Armor Style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Spray
  • Back Bling
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Harvesting Tool
  • Glider
  • Dusty Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Back Bling
  • Glider
  • Banner
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Contrail
  • Boneyard Dusty Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Back Bling
  • Spray
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Glider
  • Harvesting Tool
  • Nezumi Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Banner
  • Contrail
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Emote
  • Weapon Wrap
  • Exile Nezumi Style Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Back Bling
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Spray
  • Weapon Wrap
  • Harvesting Tool
  • Helsie Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Emote
  • Emoticon
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Back Bling
  • Contrail
  • Bobarista Helsie

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Music
  • Back Bling
  • Item
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Weapon Wrap
  • The Ageless Outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey
  • Loading Screen
  • Glider
  • Spray
  • Banner
  • Harvesting Tool
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Call To Arms Emote

That is all Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards. Check out our other Fortnite guides such as  Chapter 4 Season 1 update size, what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
To Top