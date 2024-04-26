How to Deal With Bandits in Manor Lords

Someone keeps stealing your hard-earned resources and you have no idea how to stop them? Well, we’re here to help with this definitive Manor Lords guide on how to deal with bandits, including tips on how to properly manage them for maximum influence gains.

How to Destroy Bandits in Manor Lords

Bandits are pesky and can steal a bunch of your resources in the long run, but they can be your best friends in Manor Lords, and dealing with them isn’t hard. What you want to do first is open your map and look for white tent markers (you won’t have them if you’ve disabled bandits during campaign setup).

After that, rally one of your units and send them over to the bandit camp’s location. There are usually 10-20 bandits, and their strength is relatively low. The last time I attacked them, 16 of my archers were enough to take them down. Also, for some reason, none of my soldiers have died to them yet, and I’ve fought them over 50 times by now.

After you’ve defeated the bandits, which shouldn’t be a problem, be sure to select your unit and take down the camp they left behind by clicking RMB over it. Otherwise, the bandits will keep spawning there, and more importantly, you won’t get influence for defeating them, which is one of the most important resources in Manor Lords.

How Bandits Work in Manor Lords

Bandits aren’t your enemies in Manor Lords but rather an infinite source of influence. The six shoes they steal monthly can’t even compare to the 300+ influence you earn for dealing with each of their camps. So, here is a list of advice I have for you regarding bandits in this game:

Max out both bandits and raiders when starting the campaign . The only things you can go low with is initial bandit camps and years before raiders come, to make the early game a bit easier.

. The only things you can go low with is initial bandit camps and years before raiders come, to make the early game a bit easier. Let the bandit’s camp stack to two or three before you go to clear them out. That way, you won’t have to summon your retinue each time and waste time making your way across the map.

before you go to clear them out. That way, you won’t have to summon your retinue each time and waste time making your way across the map. Send only small units to clear them out. They are extremely weak, and you have no reason to march your full army on them.

to clear them out. They are extremely weak, and you have no reason to march your full army on them. Early on, claim the resources from their camp to your treasury. They give about 200 gold, which you can use to hire additional staff. Later, when you start trading a lot and collecting taxes, this gold will be irrelevant.

Well, that should cover everything you’ll need to deal with and manage bandits successfully in Manor Lords. If you need help with something else in-game, be sure to check out all the other content we have on Twinfinite, including our trading and resources guides.

