The Dead Space Remake Keeps the Sneaky Twist Reveal That the Original Had

Be warned, there are certainly spoilers for the Dead Space Remake within this article. Though, the spoilers are also nearly 15 years old. In Dead Space, Isaac Clarke scours the doomed USG Ishimura in search of his girlfriend, Nicole Brennan. Throughout the story, he constantly gets video calls and messages from Nicole without seeing her in person. Certain eagle-eyed players might notice the game is trying to tell them something.

As it turns out, the chapter titles throughout the story aren’t just fun little section names, they actually spell out a secret that spoils a big twist. See if you can spot it!

New Arrivals

Intensive Care

Course Correction

Obliteration Imminent

Lethal Devotion

Environmental Hazard

Into the Void

Search and Rescue

Dead on Arrival

End of Days

Alternate Solutions

Dead Space

That’s right, anyone paying attention throughout the story will realize that the game itself is telling you that “Nicole is dead” with the first letter of each chapter, and she has been since before the game even began. By the time you get to the end of this puzzle, the secret has already been revealed, but it’s fun that Motive Studio kept in the easter egg that Visceral Games added in.

Dead Space 2 didn’t continue this easter egg, but Dead Space 3 did. Though, in doing so, it spelled out a possible hint at a future game that never came to fruition.

Anyone on the fence about the Dead Space Remake should know that we gave the game a full 5/5 in our review, which could be enough to sway you. We have all the answers if you’re wondering how much the remake dialed up the scary.

