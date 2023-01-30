Where to Find Bridge Report in Dead Space Remake

The Side Missions in the Dead Space Remake are well worth undertaking, but they’re a bit more complicated than fetching items. Some require you to decipher clues laid out in their descriptions, while others force you to carefully examine different locations for hidden clues. Such is the case with the Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission, and if you’ve been stumped by a certain phase of it, worry not. We’re here to help with a guide on where to find the Bridge Report in the Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake Bridge Report Location

During the Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission in the Dead Space Remake, you’ll be tasked with tracking down a report sent to the Bridge by Nicole which will shed light on Dr. Mercer’s Necromorph research. While the game will guide you to the room where you can find this report so long as you have the task set as your active mission, it won’t let you know where it’s located specifically or what it even looks like.

This is because the report is a recording made using some of the holographic technology from the displays and terminals. It’s hidden quite well, and will only appear for you to interact with once you’re close enough to it. Otherwise, it doesn’t distinguish itself in any way, meaning you can easily pass by it without even realizing it was there.

Fortunately, we’ve taken screenshots of both its location on the map and the specific place where you can interact with it. Both can be found for your reference down below.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

Once you find this point, simply interact with it to trigger the bridge report. A holographic scene will then play out featuring Nicole and Captain Mathius, wherein they let slip that Dr. Mercer was taking his patient Harris to Hydroponics. The Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission will then direct you to its next step, wherein you’ll need to do some sleuthing for additional clues that’ll illuminate the truth of Dr. Mercer’s experiments.

And with that, you know where to find the Bridge Report in the Dead Space Remake. Hopefully this will allow you to invest more of your time in surviving the horrors of the Ishimura and unraveling the sad story of how it reached the state it’s in. For more useful tips and info, be sure to peruse our related articles down below.

