How to Unlock New Game Plus in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

As one of the best survival horror experiences out there, the Dead Space Remake is highly anticipated for that very same reason. Bringing a new generation of players onto the USG Ishimura and unleashing the hordes of Necromorphs onto them will surely make an impact, but that’s hardly the end. Whether you are a newcomer or a veteran returning for one more run, here’s what you need to know about New Game Plus in Dead Space Remake.

How to Start New Game Plus in Dead Space Remake

In short, there is New Game Plus in the Dead Space Remake to look forward to. Essentially, after completing the game, players can return for additional playthroughs with the New Game Plus option. The option will be made available from the main menu screen, so simply select it and you’ll be able to start your adventure on the USG Ishimura all over again.

What Items Do You Keep & What Changes in Dead Space Remake NG+?

This will start the game over with resources from the previous run intact, which will make life easier for those seeking to complete the game on a higher difficulty for trophies.

The resources cover your weapons, items, upgrades, and credits from your last playthrough, with abilities like Stasis and Kinesis only becoming available as you progress through the story. Just make sure you find your way to a store in order to obtain your items from storage.

New Game Plus will also add a new Level 6 suit in the form of the Advanced Soldier RIG, which will come in handy against the new Phantom variants of enemies. These foes are visually different and will be a bigger threat than their standard versions. There is also a new hidden resource called Marker Fragments in New Game Plus; collecting all 12 of them will unlock a secret ending variation.

Now that you are all caught up on everything to know about New Game Plus in Dead Space Remake, there is much to look forward to. In the meantime, get yourself over the finishing line first by using some of our other guides. For everything else, please search Twinfinite or check out the content below.

Related Posts