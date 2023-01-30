How to Beat the Final Regeneration Side Mission in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA Motive

While the core beat-for-beat narrative remains intact in EA Motive’s latest Dead Space remake, there are plenty of wee additions that help to enrich the overarching plot. For instance, there are a trio of brand new side missions that shed some much-needed light on the plight the crew of the USG IShimura had to endure before the USG Kellion arrived for its rescue mission. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering: How do you solve the Final Regeneration side mission in the Dead Space remake? Worry not, as you’ve come to the right place. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

How Do You Complete the Final Regeneration Side Mission in the Dead Space Remake? Answered

Final Regeneration Side Mission in Dead Space Remake First things first, in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard, you’ll start the side mission Premeditated Malpractice, after you defeat the Hunter. Your first objective is Scan Tissue Sample so make your way to the Main Lab and use the scanner to inspect the tissue sample. If you’re having difficulty trying to find the Lab, you can track the Premeditated Malpractice side mission using your Rig and by pressing R3 to ping a route to the Scanner. Next, you’re going to be tasked to Find Harris’ ICU Bed. Head to the Intensive Care Unit and listen to the recording at the back of the room. Meanwhile, your following objective will be to Investigate Ore Storage. This can be achieved in Chapter 7: Into the Void. Once you arrive at Ore Storage, use your Kinesis to move the crates out of the way, and listen to the audio log hidden behind them. Next up, you’re going to need to Find Report on the Bridge. Head to the Main Atrium on Bridge Deck and interact with the glowing yellow panel. Listen to the recording to the end. Finally, you’re going to be tasked to Investigate Hydroponics. Head through the West Grow Chamber and make your way to the Diagnostics Lab. In the back room, you’ll find the final audio log.

What Do You Get for Solving the Final Regeneration Side Mission? Answered

The main reward you’ll earn for completing the Final Regeneration side mission in the Dead Space remake is the Final Regeneration trophy and achievement. In addition to this trophy and achievement, however, you’ll also nab quite a lot of resources, like cash, ammo, medi-kits and Power Nodes, in the various secret rooms that you discover on this side quest, as well as some extra context as to how the Hunter came to be.

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to complete the Final Regeneration side mission in the Dead Space remake. For more, here are all the schematic locations. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

