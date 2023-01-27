Does Dead Space Remake Have DLC or Microtransactions? Answered

Image Source: EA

In space, no one can hear you scream. Fortunately, money talks regardless of its location, and the gaming industry is inundated with titles that offer a little something something for those willing to loosen their purse strings. EA’s latest reimagining of a survival horror classic is a challenging adventure that can prove relentless, so you may be wondering: Does Dead Space Remake have DLC or microtransactions? We’ve got your answer here, and don’t worry, we won’t charge a penny.

What is the DLC for Dead Space Remake?

Dead Space Remake does have DLC for those looking to expand their repertoire.

At this stage, this includes content present in the Deluxe Edition, which comes complete with the following five suit options:

Three unique suits (Venture Suit, Sanctified Suit and Lone Survivor Suit)

Two suit textures (Bloody Suit, Infested Suit).

These will be available to equip when Isaac first happens upon the in-game store, allowing him to spruce up his look. The Lone Survivor Suit is of particular interest, adorning his armor with body parts from people we can only hope were already dead.

Those who subscribe to EA Play Pro can also access the Anodized Suit. It is important to note that all of these suits are purely cosmetic, and will not offer any gameplay advantages beyond looking fabulous.

Are There Microtransactions in Dead Space Remake?

We all know about EA’s track record in this department. That being said, the developers have stated that there will be no microtransactions in Dead Space Remake. Following the game’s reveal in 2021, senior producer Phil Ducharme said the following in an interview with IGN:

“We’re looking at what can be taken and reinjected into the first game from a future standpoint. “We’re also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for instance, in our game.” Phil Ducharme, Dead Space Remake senior producer

Though business models are fluid and subject to change, this is a rather definitive statement that also acknowledges past transgressions. Dead Space 3 caught quite a lot of heat for its insistence on locking various weapon upgrades behind a paywall.

For Dead Space Remake, however, it looks like we’ll just have to screw our courage to the sticking place and get through the old fashioned way.

Whether any further content will be made following the game’s release is uncertain, but for now, you’ve got an idea of Dead Space Remake’s DLC and microtransaction status. For further intel on all things Ishimura, check out the guides below.

