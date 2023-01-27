How to Get Force Gun in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

Now that the nightmare that is the Dead Space remake is upon us, a new generation of players is about the experience the terrifying nature of the Necromorphs. Despite the danger, our hero Isaac Clarke still has some tricks up his metallic sleeve to even the odds, especially with some of the tools he can find. If you’re wondering how to get the Force Gun in the Dead Space remake, this guide is for you.

Getting the Force Gun in Dead Space Remake

The Force Gun can be found in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard. Tasked with the objective of “Inject Wheezer #1,” we will head to the Hydroponics Deck hub before taking the door that leads to the West Tower.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once you have taken the lift, go to the left side of West Grow Chamber and find the door to the West Seedling Room A. Use your Security Clearance level two to get in and the Force Gun will be yours.

Using the Force Gun in Dead Space Remake

The Force Gun is quite a handy weapon to complement the rest of Isaac’s arsenal, functioning as a good defensive support weapon. Its primary fire will push enemies away with considerable force, buying you some breathing room to make your next move. As for its alternate fire, it creates a gravity well that pulls enemies in, setting them up for easier shots or an explosive ending.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

With directions on how to obtain the Force Gun in the Dead Space remake, you should have no trouble adding to the arsenal. For those seeking more help with the game, you can check out our other guides like how to get the Z-Baller trophy and achievement and how you can bring down the Hunter. Do check out other related content below, or search Twinfinite for more.

