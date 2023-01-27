How Long to Beat Dead Space Remake & How Many Chapters There Are

Image Source: EA Motive

The Dead Space remake is finally upon us, and it’s a great time for both longtime fans and newcomers alike to jump onboard the hype train. This isn’t exactly a lengthy game, but if you’re wondering how long it’ll take to beat Dead Space and how many chapters there are, here’s what you need to know.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Dead Space?

Your first playthrough of Dead Space should take around 12 to 15 hours. This is assuming that you’re on Medium difficulty, and you’re just going through the story at a regular pace. Completionist playthroughs will likely bump your playtime up to around 20 hours or so, but not much more than that.

Of course, if you’re playing on a higher difficulty level, you can expect to sink a bit more time into the game, especially if you’re dying a lot.

All Chapters in Dead Space Remake

Do be warned that the chapter names below may contain spoilers for the story, so do look away if you want to go in completely fresh.

That aside, there are a total of 12 chapters in Dead Space, as listed below:

New Arrivals Intensive Care Course Correction Obliteration Imminent Lethal Devotion Environmental Hazard Into the Void Search and Rescue Dead on Arrival End of Days Alternate Solutions Dead Space

That’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat Dead Space and how many chapters there are. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts