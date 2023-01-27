How to Calibrate the ADS Cannons in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

Developed by Motive Studio and published by EA, 2023’s Dead Space Remake has finally been launched into the endless ocean of space. While the bulk of the game is structurally identical to 2008’s beloved original, there are a few differences that set them apart. If you’re here, you’re likely pondering the question: How do you calibrate the ADS cannons in Dead Space Remake? Well, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get into it, shall we?

How Do I Calibrate the ADS Cannons in Dead Space Remake? Answered

Unlike its predecessor, where you simply had to fend off a meteor shower with a sole gun, you’ll need to calibrate a total of three different ADS cannons manually. Furthermore, you’ll have to be quick, as the longer you take, the more depleted the hull of the ship will become from asteroid damage. If hull damage reaches zero, you’ll fail the mission.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to make sure to keep your Oxygen levels topped up with the Oxygen canisters on the left-hand and right-hand sections of the level.

How to Calibrate the ADS Cannons in the Dead Space Remake First things first, you’re going to need to calibrate three ADS cannons in total. The first is on your left. The second is further on down the level on your right, and the final third one is at the end on your left. Head towards the yellow touchscreen below the ADS cannon and interact with it. You’ll then be paired to this ADS cannon. Next, by using the L2 button to aim and the X button on PS5/ the A button on Xbox to shoot, you’ll be able to aim the cannon and destroy the incoming asteroids. You’ll need to destroy around 10 asteroids and fill the meter up to 100%. Once you’ve achieved this, you’ll have calibrated the specific ADS cannon. Be mindful that you’ll have to calibrate all three ADS cannons. Finally, nearby the third and final ADS cannon, keep an eye out for two enemies that will sneak up and attack you. Additionally, nearby the third cannon, you’ll find the Level 3 Rig Schematic, which is super useful.

Once you’ve calibrated all three ADS cannons, you’ll complete your objective and will be tasked with returning to the airlock. You’ll soon receive another objective to keep you busy, though.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to calibrate the ADS cannons in Dead Space Remake. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

