How to Destroy the Anomalies/ Asteroids in the Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Isaac Clarke is not having a good day. Not only has his spacecraft crashed into the USG Ishimura, but said mining vessel has also been overrun with flesh-eating beasties that want to put him six feet under. Adding insult to injury, his better half is missing and he’s got a to-do list the size of the Eiffel tower. If you’ve arrived here, there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: How do you destroy the Anomalies in the Dead Space remake? Fortunately, we have all the deets down below. So, let’s get into it!

How Do I Destroy the Anomalies/ Asteroids in the Dead Space Remake? Answered

In Chapter 7: Into the Void, after you’ve found the SOS beacon, you’ll be tasked to “Find the Admin Rig” and to do this, you’ll need to enter the Mineral Processing Control Room.

To open the door to the Mineral Processing Control Room, however, you’ll come across a large area which has zero gravity, so everything is floating around, and in here, you’ll need to destroy the “Anomalies.” But what the heck are the Anomalies? For those unaware, the Anomalies are the big ol’ asteroids floating around the room and there are four of them in total.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’re going to want to use your Kinesis module to manipulate them and throw them into the big energy beam in the center of the room. Once you do this, it will destroy them. There’s even a counter on the wall that lets you know how many more you need to destroy. Once you’ve destroyed all four asteroids, you’ll be able to activate the gravity and continue on your journey.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to destroy the Anomalies in the Dead Space remake.