How to Get Pulse Rifle in Dead Space Remake

In the Dead Space Remake, Isaac Clarke is going to need every item physically possible he can get his hands on if he hopes to survive the terrors that await him on the USG Ishimura. Most importantly, the man needs some powerful weapons to kill necromorphs. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Pulse Rifle in Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Pulse Rifle Location

The first requirement for getting this gun is to progress the narrative of the Dead Space Remake to Chapter 2. Once you’ve gotten to this point in the game, you’ll be able to explore the Intensive Care Unit, which is right at the beginning of the chapter.

Here, you’ll see some crates that are blocking a door. Simply move them with your Kinesis in order to gain access to the door. Open it up, and you’ll see a dying soldier that is holding a rather interesting weapon, aka the Pulse Rifle.

The best scenario to use this weapon is against the spider Necromorphs that will jump up and face-hug you. Otherwise, the Pulse Rifle isn’t really that strong against bigger enemies, which really explains why all of the marines aboard the ship got killed, as this was one of the main guns given out to them.

Regardless, any weapon is better than nothing. Now that you know everything you need to about how to get the Pulse Rifle in Dead Space Remake, be sure to check out all of our other guides, features, and news for the title in the related articles section right down below.

