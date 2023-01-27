How to Get Line Gun in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA

When the odds are against you like how the deck is stacked against Isaac Clarke in the Dead Space remake, you’re going to need as much help as possible. Although Clarke is just an engineer, there are many tools onboard the USG Ishimura that will help him bring the fight to the Necromorphs. For those hoping to learn just how to get the Line Gun in the Dead Space remake, we are here to assist.

Getting the Line Gun in Dead Space Remake

Like every other weapon you will find in the Dead Space remake, obtaining the Line Gun will require a little exploration and keen observation skills. In this regard, the weapoin can be obtained in Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion.

On your way to complete the objective of “Lift the Lockdown,” you will encounter the Hunter. Fleeing through the Emergency Room into ER Hallway A, be sure to turn right, head down the corridor, and unlock a Security Clearance level two door on the right.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

In this Emergency Equipment Storage room lies the prize of the Line Gun. For those who want to get this weapon without the threat of the Hunter on you, it is possible in Chapter 4. Once you have the Security Clearance level, head to this area before fixing the ADS Cannons.

Using the Line Gun in Dead Space Remake

As a weapon, the Line Gun is a wide-beamed slicer that is usually used for mining. However, its powerful horizontal beam can slice through enemies alike, and for its alternate fire, it throws out a laser trap that will help you keep chasing enemies at bay with brute force. You can also disable traps that are not used to retrieve ammo.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Now that you are clear on how to obtain the Line Gun in the Dead Space remake, we wish you all the best on board the USG Ishimura. For more help with the game, why not check out our other guides like how to get the Z-Baller trophy and achievement and how you can bring down the Hunter. For more on the game, feel free to peruse the links below.

