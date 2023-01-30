Where to Find Tissue Sample in Dead Space Remake

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

It doesn’t take long for you to find differences between the Dead Space remake and the original game from 2008. One in particular occurs early on Medical sector of the ship: While exploring, a device will flash a hologram saying you need a Tissue Sample to use it. Given this wasn’t originally part of the game, you’ve likely been left wondering what this refers to and whether you missed something. Fortunately for you, we’re here to help with a guide on where to find the Tissue Sample in the Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake Tissue Sample Location

Though you encounter the device used to examine the Tissue Sample early on in the Dead Space Remake, you can’t actually find this item until you’re roughly halfway through the game. This is due to it being part of the Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission, which doesn’t become available until after you beat Dr. Mercer’s regenerating Hunter Necromorph for the first time.

This occurs near the end of Chapter 5, and after you defeat the Hunter, you can check the Cryo Chamber loader you sealed it in to find the Tissue Sample denoted with a purple glow. We’ve included a screenshot down below which offers a better look at the item and its location.

Once you’ve obtained the Tissue Sample, the Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission will be triggered. You can then follow a trail of clues to uncover the full story behind Dr. Mercer’s Necromorph research and the actions he took in order to facilitate a Convergence. The first step will be to bring the Sample back to the device located in the Medical sector.

This won’t be too difficult, as your objective tracker will lead you right to it so long as you have Premeditated Malpractice set as your current objective. Do so, and then head to Medical. Once you’re there, simply press R3 or RS to be guided straight to the device shown down below.

What Scanning the Tissue Sample Does

Once there, you can scan the Tissue Sample to progress the Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission. This will set you on the path to discovering who the Hunter Necromorph was before Dr. Mercer transformed them. Doing so entails hoofing it across a fair bit of the Ishimura though, and you’ll need to unlock different areas of the ship through the main mission in order to progress it further.

To that end, don’t worry to much if you can’t complete a certain objective just yet. Keep chugging along through the main mission, and keep an eye out for the next task in the Side Mission to become completable.

Hopefully this cleared up where to find the Tissue Sample in the Dead Space Remake. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below. They run the gamut from guides on other tricky topics to explainers for some of the game’s more dense and convoluted lore.

