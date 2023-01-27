Image Source: EA

Wondering how to upgrade your security clearance in Dead Space Remake? Well, thankfully, you’ve come to the perfect place as we’re going to answer that very specific question about EA and Motive Studio’s latest Dead Space remake. So, without further ado, let’s get down to business, shall we?

How Do You Acquire Higher Level Security Clearance in Dead Space Remake? Answered

To upgrade your Security Clearance in Dead Space Remake, you’ll need to play through the main story as you’ll naturally receive higher level Security Clearance at different points as you progress through the campaign and you’ll also have to find different Rigs on your adventure, too. For instance, we received Level 1 Security Clearance at around the end of Chapter 3: Course Correction and Level 3 Security Clearance in Chapter 7: Into the Void.

How Many Levels of Security Clearance Are There in Dead Space Remake? Answered

From what we can gather, there appear to be four levels of Security Clearance: Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Master.

What Does Security Clearance Do in Dead Space Remake? Answered

Unlike its predecessor, the Dead Space Remake doesn’t feature doors that require Power Nodes to unlock. Instead, you’ll need to level up your Security Clearance in order to unlock specific doors, lockers, and crates.

Inside said doors, lockers, and crates, you’ll find new loot that you can use to upgrade your rig, weapons, HP, or simply discover resources to help you survive on your journey through the USG Ishimura like cash, ammunition, and medi-kits.

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on how to upgrade your security clearance in Dead Space Remake. For more Dead Space-related content, feel free to browse the relevant links below.

