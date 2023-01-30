All Suit Upgrades & Locations in Dead Space Remake

Image source: EA

The latest iteration of Dead Space features a total of six new suit upgrades that can give an additional bonus to your inventory and improve your armor’s strength. However, as you might expect, finding these Dead Space Remake suits is a challenging task, as these upgrades can only be found at certain locations in the Ishimura. So whether you’re new to the franchise or a seasoned player, here’s everything you need to know about all Dead Space Remake Suit upgrades and their locations.

How To Get Every Suit in Dead Space Remake

The only way to unlock Suit levels in Dead Space Remake is by tracking down Schematics of the Suit, which are scattered throughout Ishimura, and then purchasing them from the in-game store by spending credits.

Suit Level 1

Dead Space Remake kicks off with Isaac equipped with a level 1 suit. So it’s unlocked by default in the game.

Suit Level 2

Fortunately, there’s no need to find the schematic for Suit level 2. Hence, you can directly purchase this upgrade from the Shop by spending 10,000 Credits in order to increase the inventory slots by 18 and armor strength by 5 %.

Suit Level 3

Chapter 4’s EVA Prep Room on the Bridge holds the schematic for this Suit. Go to the Captain’s Nest to access it. It costs 20,000 Credits at the Shop, offering 22 inventory slots and 10% Armor.

Suit Level 4

In Chapter 7, while exploring the Mining section of the Ishimura in search of the SOS Beacon, you’ll encounter Nicole and fight off Necromorphs. Then, you’ll proceed to the Equipment Workshop, where you’ll find the level 4 suit upgrade aka Intermediate Miner Rig schematic on a workbench. The upgrade will cost you 35,000 credits and provides 26 inventory slots and 15% Armor.

Suit Level 5

Chapter 10’s Crew Quarters hold the last Suit Schematic, i.e., Suit Level 5. It’s located in the Standard Bathrooms on a bench. Finally, purchase it for 60,000 Credits and enjoy 26 inventory spaces and 20% Armor.

Suit Level 6

The final suit upgrade is exclusive to Dead Space’s New Game Plus mode and costs 99,000 Credits. It’s available at any in-game store.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about unlocking all Suit upgrades in Dead Space Remake. Be sure to check out the rest of our Dead Space Remake coverage below.

