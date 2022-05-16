Connect with us

How Much It Costs to Buy Every Game on Game Pass

Game Pass
Features

How Much It Costs to Buy Every Game on Game Pass

Published on

Xbox’s Game Pass service is often heralded as one of the “biggest deals in all of gaming,” and, to be frank, it’s easy to see why. With over 400 top-notch video games at your fingertips, and brand-new titles launching day and date on the service regularly, Game Pass is undoubtedly a treasure trove of marvelous gaming experiences awaiting to be unearthed.

But don’t just take our word for it. Indeed, we’ve done the legwork and spent a ton of time crunching the numbers to bring you the definitive price list of all the titles on Game Pass. So, if you’ve ever wondered how much it costs to buy every game on Game Pass, we’ve got you 100% covered.

Before we get into the nitty gritty stuff, though, we’d like to outline the basic methodology that we used. Really, there are a number of ways of calculating the cost of all the games on Microsoft’s Neflix-like subscription service. Do you go by the price of the physical or digital versions? What if the game is in a limited time sale? What about the free-to-play titles?

Well, to answer those specific questions, we’ve opted for the cost of buying each game digitally from the Xbox store front. However, if the game is in a sale, we’ve decided to go with the full price of the game just to keep things uniform. As for free-to-play games, we’ve included them for the price of, well… free.

In addition, some games — which are noted on the table — are no longer available on the Xbox Store digitally anymore. As a result, to figure out the prices for these specific titles, we’ve gone by the price of a digital code of the game from CDKeys.

Honestly, there’s no real right or wrong way of doing this, just as long as you’re consistent with your method, right? So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

TitleCost ($)Notes
7 Days to Die29.99
A Memoir Blue7.99
A Plague Tale: Innocence39.99
A Way Out29.99
AI: The Somnium Files39.99
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare8.99
Alice Madness Returns19.99
Alien Isolation39.99
Aliens Fireteam Elite39.99
Among Us4.99
Anthem59.99
Anvil Vault Breaker24.99
Aragami 239.99
Archvale14.99
Army of Two14.99
Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition59.99
Art of Rally24.99
Astria Ascending39.99
Astroneer29.99
Atomicrops14.99
Back 4 Blood59.99
Backbone24.99
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts14.99
Bassmaster Fishing 202239.99
Batman Arkham Knight19.99
Battlefield 19439.99
Battlefield 319.99
Battlefield 419.99
Battlefield Bad Company14.99
Battlefield Bad Company 219.99
Battlefield 119.99
Battlefield Hardline19.99
Battlefield V59.99
Battletoads14.99
Before We Leave19.99
Bejeweled 24.99
Bejeweled 34.99
Ben 10: Power Trip39.99
Besiege19.99
Black Desertn/aFree-to-play
Black9.99
Bleeding Edge29.99
Blinx: The Time Sweeper9.99
Bloodroots19.99
Boyfriend Dungeon19.99
Breathedge24.99
Bridge Constructor Portal14.99
Broken Age14.99
Brutal Legend14.99
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling24.99
Bugsnax24.99
Burnout Paradise Remastered19.99
Carrion19.99
Children of Morta21.99
Chinatown Detective Agency24.99
Cities: Skylines39.99
Citizen Sleeper19.99
ClusterTruck14.99
Conan Exiles19.99
Contrast9.99
Costume Quest 214.99
Crackdown 329.99
Craftopia24.99
Cricket 2259.99
Crimson Skies High Road to Revenge9.99
Crossfire Xn/aFree-to-play
Cris Tales39.99
Crown Trick19.99
Crusader Kings 349.99
Crysis29.99
Crysis 219.99
Crysis 319.99
Curse of the Dead Gods19.99
Dandy Ace19.99
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc14.99
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair14.99
Dante’s Inferno14.99
Darkest Dungeon24.99
Day of the Tentacle Remastered14.99
DayZ49.99
Dead by Daylight29.99
Dead Cells24.99
Dead Space14.99
Dead Space 219.99
Dead Space 319.99
Dead Space Ignition4.99
Death’s Door19.99
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game19.99
Deep Rock Galactic29.99
Descenders24.99
Destroy All Humans!34.99
Dicey Dungeons14.99
Dirt 419.99
Dirt 559.99
Dirt Rally19.99
Dirt Rally 2.029.99
Dishonored Definitive Edition19.99
Dishonored Death of the Outsider29.99
Dishonored 229.99
Disneyland Adventures19.99
Dodgeball Academia24.99
Donut County12.99
Doom (1993)4.99
Doom 24.99
Doom 39.99
Doom 644.99
Doom (2016)19.99
Doom Eternal39.99
Double Dragon Neon9.99
Dragon Age Origins14.99
Dragon Age 219.99
Dragon Age Inquisition11.59Currently unavailable to purchase the base game digitally, but CDKeys download key retails at $11.59
Dragon Ball FighterZ59.99
Dragon Quest Builders 249.99
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition39.99
Dreamscaper24.99
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance29.99
Echo Generation24.99
Edge of Eternity29.99
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising14.99
Elite Dangerous29.99
Embr14.99
Empire of Sin39.99
Evil Genius 239.99
Exo One16.99
Fae Tactics19.99
F1 202037.99Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $37.99
F1 202159.99
Fable Anniversary39.99
Fable II19.99
Fable 319.99
Fallout 314.99
Fallout 419.99
Fallout 7639.99
Fallout: New Vegas14.99
Far: Changing Tides19.99
Farming Simulator 1929.99
FIFA 2010.49Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $10.49
FIFA 2159.99
Fe19.99
Feeding Frenzy4.99
Feeding Frenzy 24.99
Fight Night Champion19.99
Final Fantasy XIII15.99
Final Fantasy XIII-219.99
Firewatch19.99
Flynn: Son of Crimson19.99
Football Manager 202254.99
For Honor29.99
Forager19.99
Frostpunk: Console Edition29.99
Forza Horizon 422.69Currently unavailable to purchase base game digitally, but CDKeys download key retails at $22.69
Forza Horizon 559.99
Full Throttle Remastered14.99
Fuzion Frenzy9.99
Gang Beasts19.99
Gears of War11.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition19.99
Gears of War: Judgment11.99
Gears of War 211.99
Gears of War 311.99
Gears of War 419.99
Gears 539.99
Gears Tactics39.99
Generation Zero29.99
Genesis Noir14.99
Goat Simulator9.99
Going Under19.99
Golf With Your Friends19.99
Gorogoa14.99
GRID29.99
Grim Fandango Remastered14.99
Greedfall34.99
Grounded29.99
Hades24.99
Halo: The Master Chief Collection39.99
Halo Reach9.99
Halo 5 Guardians19.99
Halo Infinite59.99
Halo Wars Definitive Edition19.99
Halo Wars 239.99
Halo: Spartan Assault4.99
Heavy Weapon9.99
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice29.99
Hitman Trilogy99.99
Hollow Knight14.99
Human Fall Flat6.59
I Am Fish19.99
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars39.99
Infernax19.99
Injustice 249.99
Into The Pit14.99
It Takes Two39.99
Jetpac Refuelled4.99
Joy Ride Turbo9.99
Jurassic World Evolution49.99
Just Cause 4 Reloaded19.99
Kameo9.99
Katamari Damacy Reroll29.99
Kentucky Route Zero24.99
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition39.99
Kill It With Fire14.99
Kingdom Hearts 359.99
Knockout City19.99
Kraken Academy!!17.99
Lake19.99
Last Stop24.99
Lawn Mowing Simulator19.99
Lemnis Gate19.99
Lethal League Blaze19.99
Library of Ruina29.99
Life is Strange: True Colors59.99
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII19.99
Limbo9.99
Loot River24.99
Lonely Mountains: Downhill19.99
Lost in Random29.99
Lost Words: Beyond the Page14.99
Lumines Remastered14.99
Madden 2110.49Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $10.49
Madden NFL 2259.99
Maneater39.99
Marvel’s Avengers39.99
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy59.99
Mass Effect19.99
Mass Effect 219.99
Mass Effect 319.99
Mass Effect Andromeda29.99
Mass Effect Legendary Edition59.99
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood14.99
Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries29.99
Medal of Honor Airborne19.99
Microsoft Flight Simulator59.99
Middle-earth: Shadow of War49.99
Mighty Goose19.99
Mind Scanners16.99
Minecraft19.99
Minecraft Dungeons19.99
Mirror’s Edge14.99
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst19.99
MLB The Show 2259.99
Monster Sanctuary19.99
Moonglow Bay24.99
Monster Train24.99
Moonlighter19.99
Mortal Kombat 1149.99
Mortal Shell29.99
MotoGP2029.99
My Friend Pedro19.99
Myst29.99
My Time at Portia29.99
NBA Live 1929.99
NBA 2K2269.99
Need For Speed Rivals19.99
Need For Speed19.99
Need For Speed Heat59.99
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered39.99
Need For Speed Payback19.99
Neon Abyss19.99
Neoverse19.49
New Super Lucky’s Tale29.99
Next Space Rebels19.99
NHL 209.63Currently only available via Game Pass or EA Play subscription. Retails for $9.63 on CD Keys
NHL 2159.99
NHL 2269.99
NHL 94 Rewind9.99
Nobody Saves The World24.99
No Man’s Sky59.99
Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition14.99
Nuclear Throne11.99
Octopath Traveler59.99
Olija14.99
Omno18.99
One Piece Pirate Warriors 459.99
One Step From Eden19.99
Ori and The Blind Forest11.79Digital version only currently available via Game Pass, but CDKeys code is $11.79
Ori and the Will of the Wisp29.99
Outer Wilds24.99
Outlast 229.99
Outriders39.99
Overcooked 224.99
Paradise Killer19.99
Payday 219.99
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay39.99
Peggle4.99
Peggle 211.99
Perfect Dark9.99
Perfect Dark Zero14.99
Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition39.99
Pikuniku12.99
Pillars of Eternity39.99
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition59.99
Plants Vs Zombies4.99
Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare19.99
Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 219.99
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville29.99
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid19.99
Prey29.99
Project Wingman24.99
Psychonauts10.96Currently only available via Game Pass. Retails for $10.96 on CD Keys
Psychonauts 259.99
Pupperazzi19.99
Quake9.99
Quantum Break39.99
Race With Ryan29.99
Rage14.99
Rage 239.99
Rainbow Six Extraction39.99
Rainbow Six Siege39.99
Raji: An Ancient Epic24.99
Rare Replay29.99
ReCore Definitive Edition19.99
Recompile24.99
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth24.99
Research and Destroy19.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard19.99
Ring of Pain19.99
Rocket Arena4.99
Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour37.79Currently only available via Game Pass. Retails for $37.79 on CD Keys
Rubber Bandits19.99
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure19.99
Ryse: Son of Rome29.99
Sable24.99
Scarlet Nexus59.99
ScreamRide29.99
Sea of Solitude19.99
Sea of Thieves39.99
Second Extinction24.99
Secret Neighbour19.99
Shredders29.99
Serious Sam 439.99
Signs of the Sojourner19.99
Skate14.99
Skate 319.99
Skatebird19.99
Skul: the Hero Slayer19.99
Slay The Spire24.99
Slime Rancher29.99
Sniper Elite 459.99
Snowrunner29.99
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator19.99
Spelunky 219.99
Spiritfarer29.99
SSX19.99
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order39.99
Star Wars Battlefront19.99
Star Wars Battlefront 239.99
Star Wars Squadrons39.99
Stardew Valley14.99
State of Decay: Year One19.99
State of Decay 229.99
State of Decay 2 Heartland9.99
Stellaris: Console Edition39.99
Subnautica29.99
Subnautica: Below Zero29.99
Sunset Overdrive19.99
Super Lucky’s Tale29.99
Super Mega Baseball 344.99
Superhot: Mind Control Delete24.99
Superliminal19.99
Supraland19.99
Surgeon Simulator 219.99
Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master49.99
Tainted Grail: Conquest19.99
Telling Lies19.99
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-319.99
Terraria19.99
Tetris Effect: Connected39.99
The Anacrusis29.99
The Artful Escape19.99
The Ascent29.99
The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled19.99
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut39.99
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy14.99
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos39.99
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind14.99
The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion14.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition39.99
The Elder Scrolls Onlinen/aFree-to-play
The Evil Within19.99
The Evil Within 239.99
The Forgotten City29.99
The Good Life39.99
The Gunk24.99
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom39.99
The Long Dark34.99
The Outer Worlds59.99
The Pedestrian19.99
The Procession to Calvary14.99
The Riftbreaker29.99
The Sims 419.99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season14.99
The Walking Dead: The Complete Second Season14.99
The Walking Dead: Michonne14.99
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier14.99
theHunter: Call of the Wild29.99
This War of Mine: Final Cut19.99
Titanfall 219.99
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator19.99
Totally Reliable Delivery Service14.99
Townscaper4.99
Trailmakers29.99
Train Sim World 229.99
Transformers: Battlegrounds29.99
Trek to Yomi19.99
Tropico 639.99
Tunic29.99
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion14.99
Twelve Minutes24.99
Two Point Hospital34.99
UFC 318.99Currently only available via Game Pass or EA Play subscription. Retails for $18.99 on CD Keys
UFC 459.99
Undertale14.99
Undungeon19.99
Unpacking19.99
Unravel19.99
Unravel Two19.99
Unsighted19.99
Unsouled19.99
Visage34.99
Viva Piñata14.99
Viva Piñata Trouble in Paradise14.99
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector39.99
Wasteland Remastered14.99
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut29.99
Wasteland 339.99
We Happy Few59.99
Weird West39.99
What Remains of Edith Finch19.99
Windjammers 219.99
Wolfenstein: The New Order19.99
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood19.99
Wolfenstein: Youngblood19.99
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus39.99
World War Z29.99
Worms W.M.D.29.99
Worms Rumble14.99
Wreckfest29.99
Xeno Crisis19.99
Yakuza 3 Remastered19.99
Yakuza 4 Remastered19.99
Yakuza 5 Remastered19.99
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life19.99
Yakuza: Like a Dragon59.99
Yes, Your Grace19.99
Young Souls24.99
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games29.99
Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection19.99
Zombie Army 4: Dead War49.99
Zuma4.99
Zuma’s Revenge!4.99
GRAND TOTAL:$11,778.13

Phew! So, there you have it. A Game Pass subscription gives you access to almost $12,000 worth of games. Not too shabby, huh?

Of course, as the service is constantly in flux, titles do inevitably come and go. In other words, this is merely a snapshot of what Game Pass’s extensive library is worth right now. That said, we’ll make sure to update this list as new titles release and other titles leave.

But what say you, though? Are you an avid Game Pass subscriber? Or do you think it’s just a bit overrated? Let us know in the usual place down below.

Featured Image Credit: Microsoft

