How Much It Costs to Buy Every Game on Game Pass
Xbox’s Game Pass service is often heralded as one of the “biggest deals in all of gaming,” and, to be frank, it’s easy to see why. With over 400 top-notch video games at your fingertips, and brand-new titles launching day and date on the service regularly, Game Pass is undoubtedly a treasure trove of marvelous gaming experiences awaiting to be unearthed.
But don’t just take our word for it. Indeed, we’ve done the legwork and spent a ton of time crunching the numbers to bring you the definitive price list of all the titles on Game Pass. So, if you’ve ever wondered how much it costs to buy every game on Game Pass, we’ve got you 100% covered.
Before we get into the nitty gritty stuff, though, we’d like to outline the basic methodology that we used. Really, there are a number of ways of calculating the cost of all the games on Microsoft’s Neflix-like subscription service. Do you go by the price of the physical or digital versions? What if the game is in a limited time sale? What about the free-to-play titles?
Well, to answer those specific questions, we’ve opted for the cost of buying each game digitally from the Xbox store front. However, if the game is in a sale, we’ve decided to go with the full price of the game just to keep things uniform. As for free-to-play games, we’ve included them for the price of, well… free.
In addition, some games — which are noted on the table — are no longer available on the Xbox Store digitally anymore. As a result, to figure out the prices for these specific titles, we’ve gone by the price of a digital code of the game from CDKeys.
Honestly, there’s no real right or wrong way of doing this, just as long as you’re consistent with your method, right? So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?
|Title
|Cost ($)
|Notes
|7 Days to Die
|29.99
|A Memoir Blue
|7.99
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|39.99
|A Way Out
|29.99
|AI: The Somnium Files
|39.99
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|8.99
|Alice Madness Returns
|19.99
|Alien Isolation
|39.99
|Aliens Fireteam Elite
|39.99
|Among Us
|4.99
|Anthem
|59.99
|Anvil Vault Breaker
|24.99
|Aragami 2
|39.99
|Archvale
|14.99
|Army of Two
|14.99
|Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
|59.99
|Art of Rally
|24.99
|Astria Ascending
|39.99
|Astroneer
|29.99
|Atomicrops
|14.99
|Back 4 Blood
|59.99
|Backbone
|24.99
|Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
|14.99
|Bassmaster Fishing 2022
|39.99
|Batman Arkham Knight
|19.99
|Battlefield 1943
|9.99
|Battlefield 3
|19.99
|Battlefield 4
|19.99
|Battlefield Bad Company
|14.99
|Battlefield Bad Company 2
|19.99
|Battlefield 1
|19.99
|Battlefield Hardline
|19.99
|Battlefield V
|59.99
|Battletoads
|14.99
|Before We Leave
|19.99
|Bejeweled 2
|4.99
|Bejeweled 3
|4.99
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|39.99
|Besiege
|19.99
|Black Desert
|n/a
|Free-to-play
|Black
|9.99
|Bleeding Edge
|29.99
|Blinx: The Time Sweeper
|9.99
|Bloodroots
|19.99
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|19.99
|Breathedge
|24.99
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|14.99
|Broken Age
|14.99
|Brutal Legend
|14.99
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|24.99
|Bugsnax
|24.99
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|19.99
|Carrion
|19.99
|Children of Morta
|21.99
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|24.99
|Cities: Skylines
|39.99
|Citizen Sleeper
|19.99
|ClusterTruck
|14.99
|Conan Exiles
|19.99
|Contrast
|9.99
|Costume Quest 2
|14.99
|Crackdown 3
|29.99
|Craftopia
|24.99
|Cricket 22
|59.99
|Crimson Skies High Road to Revenge
|9.99
|Crossfire X
|n/a
|Free-to-play
|Cris Tales
|39.99
|Crown Trick
|19.99
|Crusader Kings 3
|49.99
|Crysis
|29.99
|Crysis 2
|19.99
|Crysis 3
|19.99
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|19.99
|Dandy Ace
|19.99
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|14.99
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
|14.99
|Dante’s Inferno
|14.99
|Darkest Dungeon
|24.99
|Day of the Tentacle Remastered
|14.99
|DayZ
|49.99
|Dead by Daylight
|29.99
|Dead Cells
|24.99
|Dead Space
|14.99
|Dead Space 2
|19.99
|Dead Space 3
|19.99
|Dead Space Ignition
|4.99
|Death’s Door
|19.99
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|19.99
|Deep Rock Galactic
|29.99
|Descenders
|24.99
|Destroy All Humans!
|34.99
|Dicey Dungeons
|14.99
|Dirt 4
|19.99
|Dirt 5
|59.99
|Dirt Rally
|19.99
|Dirt Rally 2.0
|29.99
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|19.99
|Dishonored Death of the Outsider
|29.99
|Dishonored 2
|29.99
|Disneyland Adventures
|19.99
|Dodgeball Academia
|24.99
|Donut County
|12.99
|Doom (1993)
|4.99
|Doom 2
|4.99
|Doom 3
|9.99
|Doom 64
|4.99
|Doom (2016)
|19.99
|Doom Eternal
|39.99
|Double Dragon Neon
|9.99
|Dragon Age Origins
|14.99
|Dragon Age 2
|19.99
|Dragon Age Inquisition
|11.59
|Currently unavailable to purchase the base game digitally, but CDKeys download key retails at $11.59
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|59.99
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|49.99
|Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
|39.99
|Dreamscaper
|24.99
|Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
|29.99
|Echo Generation
|24.99
|Edge of Eternity
|29.99
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|14.99
|Elite Dangerous
|29.99
|Embr
|14.99
|Empire of Sin
|39.99
|Evil Genius 2
|39.99
|Exo One
|16.99
|Fae Tactics
|19.99
|F1 2020
|37.99
|Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $37.99
|F1 2021
|59.99
|Fable Anniversary
|39.99
|Fable II
|19.99
|Fable 3
|19.99
|Fallout 3
|14.99
|Fallout 4
|19.99
|Fallout 76
|39.99
|Fallout: New Vegas
|14.99
|Far: Changing Tides
|19.99
|Farming Simulator 19
|29.99
|FIFA 20
|10.49
|Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $10.49
|FIFA 21
|59.99
|Fe
|19.99
|Feeding Frenzy
|4.99
|Feeding Frenzy 2
|4.99
|Fight Night Champion
|19.99
|Final Fantasy XIII
|15.99
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|19.99
|Firewatch
|19.99
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|19.99
|Football Manager 2022
|54.99
|For Honor
|29.99
|Forager
|19.99
|Frostpunk: Console Edition
|29.99
|Forza Horizon 4
|22.69
|Currently unavailable to purchase base game digitally, but CDKeys download key retails at $22.69
|Forza Horizon 5
|59.99
|Full Throttle Remastered
|14.99
|Fuzion Frenzy
|9.99
|Gang Beasts
|19.99
|Gears of War
|11.99
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
|19.99
|Gears of War: Judgment
|11.99
|Gears of War 2
|11.99
|Gears of War 3
|11.99
|Gears of War 4
|19.99
|Gears 5
|39.99
|Gears Tactics
|39.99
|Generation Zero
|29.99
|Genesis Noir
|14.99
|Goat Simulator
|9.99
|Going Under
|19.99
|Golf With Your Friends
|19.99
|Gorogoa
|14.99
|GRID
|29.99
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|14.99
|Greedfall
|34.99
|Grounded
|29.99
|Hades
|24.99
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|39.99
|Halo Reach
|9.99
|Halo 5 Guardians
|19.99
|Halo Infinite
|59.99
|Halo Wars Definitive Edition
|19.99
|Halo Wars 2
|39.99
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|4.99
|Heavy Weapon
|9.99
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|29.99
|Hitman Trilogy
|99.99
|Hollow Knight
|14.99
|Human Fall Flat
|6.59
|I Am Fish
|19.99
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
|39.99
|Infernax
|19.99
|Injustice 2
|49.99
|Into The Pit
|14.99
|It Takes Two
|39.99
|Jetpac Refuelled
|4.99
|Joy Ride Turbo
|9.99
|Jurassic World Evolution
|49.99
|Just Cause 4 Reloaded
|19.99
|Kameo
|9.99
|Katamari Damacy Reroll
|29.99
|Kentucky Route Zero
|24.99
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|39.99
|Kill It With Fire
|14.99
|Kingdom Hearts 3
|59.99
|Knockout City
|19.99
|Kraken Academy!!
|17.99
|Lake
|19.99
|Last Stop
|24.99
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|19.99
|Lemnis Gate
|19.99
|Lethal League Blaze
|19.99
|Library of Ruina
|29.99
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|59.99
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|19.99
|Limbo
|9.99
|Loot River
|24.99
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|19.99
|Lost in Random
|29.99
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|14.99
|Lumines Remastered
|14.99
|Madden 21
|10.49
|Currently unavailable to purchase digitally from Xbox, but CDKeys download key currently costs $10.49
|Madden NFL 22
|59.99
|Maneater
|39.99
|Marvel’s Avengers
|39.99
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|59.99
|Mass Effect
|19.99
|Mass Effect 2
|19.99
|Mass Effect 3
|19.99
|Mass Effect Andromeda
|29.99
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|59.99
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14.99
|Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
|29.99
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|19.99
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|59.99
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|49.99
|Mighty Goose
|19.99
|Mind Scanners
|16.99
|Minecraft
|19.99
|Minecraft Dungeons
|19.99
|Mirror’s Edge
|14.99
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|19.99
|MLB The Show 22
|59.99
|Monster Sanctuary
|19.99
|Moonglow Bay
|24.99
|Monster Train
|24.99
|Moonlighter
|19.99
|Mortal Kombat 11
|49.99
|Mortal Shell
|29.99
|MotoGP20
|29.99
|My Friend Pedro
|19.99
|Myst
|29.99
|My Time at Portia
|29.99
|NBA Live 19
|29.99
|NBA 2K22
|69.99
|Need For Speed Rivals
|19.99
|Need For Speed
|19.99
|Need For Speed Heat
|59.99
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|39.99
|Need For Speed Payback
|19.99
|Neon Abyss
|19.99
|Neoverse
|19.49
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|29.99
|Next Space Rebels
|19.99
|NHL 20
|9.63
|Currently only available via Game Pass or EA Play subscription. Retails for $9.63 on CD Keys
|NHL 21
|59.99
|NHL 22
|69.99
|NHL 94 Rewind
|9.99
|Nobody Saves The World
|24.99
|No Man’s Sky
|59.99
|Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition
|14.99
|Nuclear Throne
|11.99
|Octopath Traveler
|59.99
|Olija
|14.99
|Omno
|18.99
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|59.99
|One Step From Eden
|19.99
|Ori and The Blind Forest
|11.79
|Digital version only currently available via Game Pass, but CDKeys code is $11.79
|Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|29.99
|Outer Wilds
|24.99
|Outlast 2
|29.99
|Outriders
|39.99
|Overcooked 2
|24.99
|Paradise Killer
|19.99
|Payday 2
|19.99
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|39.99
|Peggle
|4.99
|Peggle 2
|11.99
|Perfect Dark
|9.99
|Perfect Dark Zero
|14.99
|Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition
|39.99
|Pikuniku
|12.99
|Pillars of Eternity
|39.99
|Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
|59.99
|Plants Vs Zombies
|4.99
|Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
|19.99
|Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
|19.99
|Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
|29.99
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|19.99
|Prey
|29.99
|Project Wingman
|24.99
|Psychonauts
|10.96
|Currently only available via Game Pass. Retails for $10.96 on CD Keys
|Psychonauts 2
|59.99
|Pupperazzi
|19.99
|Quake
|9.99
|Quantum Break
|39.99
|Race With Ryan
|29.99
|Rage
|14.99
|Rage 2
|39.99
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|39.99
|Rainbow Six Siege
|39.99
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|24.99
|Rare Replay
|29.99
|ReCore Definitive Edition
|19.99
|Recompile
|24.99
|Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
|24.99
|Research and Destroy
|19.99
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|19.99
|Ring of Pain
|19.99
|Rocket Arena
|4.99
|Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
|37.79
|Currently only available via Game Pass. Retails for $37.79 on CD Keys
|Rubber Bandits
|19.99
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|19.99
|Ryse: Son of Rome
|29.99
|Sable
|24.99
|Scarlet Nexus
|59.99
|ScreamRide
|29.99
|Sea of Solitude
|19.99
|Sea of Thieves
|39.99
|Second Extinction
|24.99
|Secret Neighbour
|19.99
|Shredders
|29.99
|Serious Sam 4
|39.99
|Signs of the Sojourner
|19.99
|Skate
|14.99
|Skate 3
|19.99
|Skatebird
|19.99
|Skul: the Hero Slayer
|19.99
|Slay The Spire
|24.99
|Slime Rancher
|29.99
|Sniper Elite 4
|59.99
|Snowrunner
|29.99
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|19.99
|Spelunky 2
|19.99
|Spiritfarer
|29.99
|SSX
|19.99
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|39.99
|Star Wars Battlefront
|19.99
|Star Wars Battlefront 2
|39.99
|Star Wars Squadrons
|39.99
|Stardew Valley
|14.99
|State of Decay: Year One
|19.99
|State of Decay 2
|29.99
|State of Decay 2 Heartland
|9.99
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|39.99
|Subnautica
|29.99
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|29.99
|Sunset Overdrive
|19.99
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|29.99
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|44.99
|Superhot: Mind Control Delete
|24.99
|Superliminal
|19.99
|Supraland
|19.99
|Surgeon Simulator 2
|19.99
|Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master
|49.99
|Tainted Grail: Conquest
|19.99
|Telling Lies
|19.99
|Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|19.99
|Terraria
|19.99
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|39.99
|The Anacrusis
|29.99
|The Artful Escape
|19.99
|The Ascent
|29.99
|The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled
|19.99
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|39.99
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|14.99
|The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
|39.99
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|14.99
|The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion
|14.99
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|39.99
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|n/a
|Free-to-play
|The Evil Within
|19.99
|The Evil Within 2
|39.99
|The Forgotten City
|29.99
|The Good Life
|39.99
|The Gunk
|24.99
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
|39.99
|The Long Dark
|34.99
|The Outer Worlds
|59.99
|The Pedestrian
|19.99
|The Procession to Calvary
|14.99
|The Riftbreaker
|29.99
|The Sims 4
|19.99
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|14.99
|The Walking Dead: The Complete Second Season
|14.99
|The Walking Dead: Michonne
|14.99
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
|14.99
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|29.99
|This War of Mine: Final Cut
|19.99
|Titanfall 2
|19.99
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|19.99
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|14.99
|Townscaper
|4.99
|Trailmakers
|29.99
|Train Sim World 2
|29.99
|Transformers: Battlegrounds
|29.99
|Trek to Yomi
|19.99
|Tropico 6
|39.99
|Tunic
|29.99
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|14.99
|Twelve Minutes
|24.99
|Two Point Hospital
|34.99
|UFC 3
|18.99
|Currently only available via Game Pass or EA Play subscription. Retails for $18.99 on CD Keys
|UFC 4
|59.99
|Undertale
|14.99
|Undungeon
|19.99
|Unpacking
|19.99
|Unravel
|19.99
|Unravel Two
|19.99
|Unsighted
|19.99
|Unsouled
|19.99
|Visage
|34.99
|Viva Piñata
|14.99
|Viva Piñata Trouble in Paradise
|14.99
|Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
|39.99
|Wasteland Remastered
|14.99
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|29.99
|Wasteland 3
|39.99
|We Happy Few
|59.99
|Weird West
|39.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|19.99
|Windjammers 2
|19.99
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|19.99
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|19.99
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|19.99
|Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
|39.99
|World War Z
|29.99
|Worms W.M.D.
|29.99
|Worms Rumble
|14.99
|Wreckfest
|29.99
|Xeno Crisis
|19.99
|Yakuza 3 Remastered
|19.99
|Yakuza 4 Remastered
|19.99
|Yakuza 5 Remastered
|19.99
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|19.99
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|59.99
|Yes, Your Grace
|19.99
|Young Souls
|24.99
|Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
|29.99
|Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
|19.99
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|49.99
|Zuma
|4.99
|Zuma’s Revenge!
|4.99
|GRAND TOTAL:
|$11,778.13
Phew! So, there you have it. A Game Pass subscription gives you access to almost $12,000 worth of games. Not too shabby, huh?
Of course, as the service is constantly in flux, titles do inevitably come and go. In other words, this is merely a snapshot of what Game Pass’s extensive library is worth right now. That said, we’ll make sure to update this list as new titles release and other titles leave.
But what say you, though? Are you an avid Game Pass subscriber? Or do you think it’s just a bit overrated? Let us know in the usual place down below.
Featured Image Credit: Microsoft
