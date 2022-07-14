Microsoft Flight Simulator FS Traffic, Airbus 330, Newark Airport, & Beijing Get New Screenshots; Manila Released

Image Source: Just Flight

Today third-party developers have plenty of juicy news and assets to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Just Flight, which released new and rather impressive images of its AI Traffic add-on FS Traffic ahead of a bigger reveal with lots of new information.

The images that you can see below are from the latest build that is currently being tested.

Image Source: Just Flight

Next come more screenshots from Aerosoft, showcasing the wing views of the Airbus A330 currently in development.

According to the developer, work is going well and the aircraft’s release is confirmed for this year.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Moving on to airports, Drzewiecki Design provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States

Source: Drzewiecki Design

Impulse Simulations has shown off a new video of Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia, including automated Hangar doors.

Next, we take a look at city landmark add-ons starting with SameScene3D, which showcased new images of Beijing, which should come “very soon.”

It certainly looks like it’ll be a great complement to the airport released a few days ago.

Source: SamScene3D

Last, but not least, Cloudsurf Asia Simulations released Landmarks Mega Manila, greatly enriching the capital of the Philippines.

It can be purchased on Orbx Direct for $15.50

Scenery Features

Hand Built from scratch for MSFS

Hundreds of High Quality Authentic 3D Models

High Definition Textures using 2K-4K Resolution

Every single object is in FULL PBR Materials

Stunning Night Lighting effects based on real life data

Built with native Microsoft Simulator SDK

Free Life Time Updates (For critical updates)

Enhanced Locations & Features

Makati City

Bonifacio Global City

Mall of Asia Area

Port Area

SM City Bicutan

SM City Sucat

Animated Ferris Wheel

Animated Okada Fountains

Animated Bill Boards

Hundreds of Sky scrapers along Makati, Rockwell and BGC

Cargo ships, Cruise Ships & Yatch

And many more..

Source: Cloudsurf Asia Simulations

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.