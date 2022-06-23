Microsoft Flight Simulator FS Traffic & Airbus A330 Get New Screenshots; Discus-2c Glider & Lausanne Airport Released

Today third-party developers had interesting reveals and releases to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had interesting reveals and releases to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with a new look at Just Flight‘s FS Traffic, showing some excellent-looking AI models and liveries.

At the moment, we don’t know when this will release, but more updates have been promised “very soon.”

Image Source: Just Flight

Next, we move on to Aerosoft, which provided new images of its upcoming Airbus A330.

The screenshots showcase the work being done with the decals on the fuselage, enabling extremely detailed stencil with a small performance footprint.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Moving on to releases, Got Friends launched its Discus-2c Premium glider, which can be purchased on Flightsim.to for €14.73 plus applicable VAT.

Discus-2c (Original) Variant

Discus-2c (FES) Motor Variant

Custom LX-Navigation and GPS-Navigation Display

Built-In Winch Launch and Launch Vehicle System

Built-In Towplane Connectivity to Multiplayer or AI Aircraft

4 Included Thermal Activated Weather Presets

4 Base + 6 Premium Liveries

Custom FES Motor Control Unit with Realistic Thermal Dynamics

Realistic Flight Model and Polar Curve

Custom V8 Variometer with Customization, Sounds, Netto\/Total Modes, and MacCready Adjustment

8k/4k Texture Sets with High Quality 3D Modeling

Cockpit Customization “On-The-Fly” including Canopy Tints

Ballast Dump Management System

Ballast Dump Effects, Vortices Effects, and Landing Effects

In-Game Checklists and Tooltips

Interactive Oxygen Tank System

Custom High Quality Sounds

Included Wing Wheels and Optional Navigation Lights

Yawstring with Custom Animations

Included Got Friends Glider Club Airfield

Full Kinetic Assistant Compatibility

Full XCSoar Compatibility

If you’d like to try a free version with fewer features, you can download the “standard” edition.

Image Source: Got Friends

Another release comes from Spinoza, and it’s Lausanne Airport (LSGL) in Switzerland.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $16.52 plus applicable VAT and watch a trailer below.

Fan-favorite airport developer FlyTampa revealed a tease for a new airport that should be announced soon.

Given the reference to Borat, it could be Corfu, but your guess is as good as mine.

Image Source: FlyTampa

Last, but not least, SamScene3D provided a tentative roadmap for the rest of 2022, with the cautionary note that it’s not final. It also includes updates to various packages that have already been released.

Beijing City Times (in progress) Tibet Journey (in progress) Italy Scenic World Vol.1 (in progress) Buenos Aires City (gathering information) Macau VMMC update (planned) Chongqing Magic City 8D update (planned) Guangzhou ZGGG update (planned) Japan Fukuoka update (planned) Jeju airport and city (planned) China Xiamen (gathering information)

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.