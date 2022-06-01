Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Gets New Screenshots; Brussels South Charleroi Airport & Beijing Announced; Yanji Released

Third-party developers had new reveals about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons to share on top of a new release.

We start with Aerosoft, which released a lot of new screenshots of both the external model and the flight deck of its upcoming Airbus A330.

It’s worth repeating a cautionary note about the flight deck from project manager Mathijs Kok:

“These images show you the base modeling of the VC. So all 3D is done. the base layers of textures are done. It still needs a bit of detail using decals (all in the sub centimeter scale) and it still needs all the weathering. So it is as if it was just delivered from Toulouse. No pilot has eaten a Big Mac in it yet and got ketchup on all the switches.”

Next is an announcement from Terrainy Studios, which is developing Brussels South Charleroi Airport (EBCI).

As the second-busiest airport in Belgium and a major Ryanair hub, it’s another interesting addition for the sim. You can check out two images below.

It will release after the previously-announced Zakynthos.

We also get a rather obvious tease from SamScene3D. While the developer did not name its upcoming city package officially, it’s very recognizable as Beijing, the capital of China.

We stay in China with a release by Catch Star Simulation, Yanji Chaoyangchuan International Airport (ZYYJ).

It’s available on SimMarket for $9.97 plus applicable VAT.

Below you can check out a trailer.

Last, but not least, Fenix’s excellent Airbus A320 got a new update further improving the package, while we also get more information about the development roadmap going forward on the developer’s Discord server.

Detailed patch notes are available on the launcher app of the aircraft.

– More performance improvements (up to 25% w/ an average of 16% across our testers’ CPU on Quality/Balanced showing the most improvement) – Installer fixes/improvements – Lots of crash fixes (start-up etc) – Better panel state behaviour (spawning at gate will be truly cold & dark now) – Keyboard F/CTL support added, we’re continuing to work on hardware bindings etc – Added cockpit texture quality option to reduce VRAM usage (low VRAM cards will see FPS improvements from this) – EFB general stability and load-in improvements, pushback fixes amongst others

As we’re starting to clear the usability issues we’re setting our sights on product improvements; expanding hardware support, save states, autoflight – basically anything that we think could be better. To keep everyone looped in with our current roadmap, the current priority order looks like this: – Deployment, Stability & Performance. Get as many customers running the Fenix A320 without significant errors, crashes, or performance issues. – Clean & Tidy. All the little things that’ve come up over time that weren’t super high priority, but regardless should be addressed. – Improve & Build-upon. Start improving what we have, treating the release as a ‘base’ to add more features, improve existing ones and generally keep the aircraft cutting-edge. This will include external engine modelling, autoflight enhancements, displays improvements and more. – Expand. Once we have a CFM A320 that lives up to our expectation, we will then be strapping some more bits to it. Some pointy bits on the ends of the wing, and some more powerful bits under the wing. From there who knows…

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.