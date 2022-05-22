Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 & Tokushima Airport Get New WIP Screenshots; Eagle County Released

Third-party developers continue to release new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator and to reveal new assets of upcoming add-ons.

Third-party developers continue to release new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator and to reveal new assets of upcoming add-ons.

We start with a release by iniBuilds and its partner developer Xometry, which launched Eagle County Regional Airport (KEGE) in Colorado, United States.

It’s available at iniBuilds’ own store for $14.35. Below you can read and see what you can expect.

Detailed buildings

High resolution ground textures

Detailed rendition of KEGE Eagle County Regional Airport

PBR normal maps

Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains

Custom mesh

Custom night lighting

Accurately placed, realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

High resolution ortho imagery

Custom jetways

Next is a single image of the upcoming Airbus A330 by Aerosoft. It’s important to keep in mind that this only shows the model and the unpainted texture layers without any decals.

“This is the base layer, all the details are put on top of that. All the panel lines, rivets, text etc. This is the ‘paint’ on the aircraft. So it is stained, discolored, more and less reflective in places. A 2K texture is all that is needed because there are no details, no sharp lines. This is 2022, this is MSFS, if you see people saying something has 8K textures it means they do not understand decals. 2K textures with decals where needed simply look way better you can put a 8 point text (so 5 mm high) on a panel and it will be 100% sharp and readable. At a fraction of the memory load. It is also the difference between 60 fps and 30 fps.”

Last, but not least, we get another WIP look at Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.