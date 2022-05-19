Microsoft Flight Simulator Fenix Airbus A320 & Kronach Airport Released; Toowoomba Wellcamp Announced; Eagle County Gets New Trailer

Today third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including one of the most anticipated aircraft.

Today third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including one of the most anticipated aircraft.

First of all, Fenix Simulations has finally released its much-awaited Airbus A320.

It’s currently available at the developer’s own store for £49.99. It’s a high-fidelity aircraft promising a much more advanced level of simulation compared to the default A320.

It’s worth mentioning that this aircraft won’t be released on the official marketplace or Xbox.

It includes the following:

A320-200 with CFM56 Engines

181 Free Liveries

200+ Failures

288 Working circuit breakers

Customizable aircraft configuration

And so much more!

Another release comes from Aerosoft and its partner developer Stairport Sceneries, which launched Airfield Kronach (EDQ1) in Germany.

It’s currently available on Aerosoft’s own store for €6.10.

Highly detailed modeling of the buildings at Kronach Airport (EDQ1)

Realistic PBR texturing on all objects

Realistic night lighting

Static airplane

Models and textures are based on photos taken on-site

Private landing grass strip at Stockheim (EDQ2) included

Performance-optimized according to Microsoft specifications

An announcement comes from AUscene, which will develop Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport (YBWW) in Australia. That being said, development hasn’t yet started, and the studio expect to reveal the first images in the second half of the year.

Located approximately 70nm West of Brisbane, Wellcamp is the 33rd busiest regional airport in Australia, the 2870m runway is capable of handling the size and weight of the 747-800 and Wellcamp home for the Qantas Group Pilot Academy. We will be doing a complete aerial imagery replacement (those of you who have seen the airport in MSFS will understand why) and faithfully recreating the airport to resemble how it looks in 2022. Development will start after Hamilton Island so you can expect to start seeing previews in the second half of 2022.

Last, but not least, IniBuilds and its partner developer Xometry released a trailer of their Eagle County Regional Airport (KEGE) in Colorado, United States.

You can watch the trailer below while we wait for the release, which should be soon.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.