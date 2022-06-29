Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330, Pilatus PC-12, Eurofighter Typhoon, & Fokker F28 Get New Screenshots; Beijing Capital Airport & More Released

Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about aircraft and airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

First of all, we take a look at the new Airbus A330 by Aerosoft. All images are still work-in-progress but we get to see exterior mode, flight deck, and even the EFB, including the pushback feature.

Image source: Aerosoft

Next is the Pilatus PC-12 by Carenado. According to the developer, we’re getting close to the release.

Image source: Carenado

Just Flight also had images to share of its Fokker F28 Fellowship, showing the fully-modeled cabin of the vintage regional airliner. We also get a development update:

“Bringing the Fokker F28 to MSFS has given the opportunity to increase the level of detail and feature list even further as we strive to make each new aircraft our best yet. We have recently been working on a brand-new virtual cabin for the four F28 variants (1000 to 4000), giving you the chance to fly in retro style with open overhead bins and large windows, providing an excellent view of the wings and rear-mounted engines. We are also working on significant upgrades to the cockpit to take full advantage of MSFS capabilities, and as you’ll have seen with our recent Fokker 100 screenshots, the end result will be worth the wait!”

Image source: Just Flight

IndiaFoxtEcho also had work-in-progress images to showcase of its upcoming Eurofighter Typhoon, alongside a development update, which is being remade from scratch to achieve the best possible quality.

“While we were collecting screenshots for a comprehensive update on all of our projects, which will be posted soon, we thought the MSFS Eurofighter screenshots were worth a separate post. As we discussed in an earlier post we were not happy at all with our P3D model, and we were not happy either with several licensed meshes… so we decided to take the hard path and redo the model from scratch: this will take a significant amount of time, but we think it will be worth it. We are quite happy with the results so far, and while it is still way too soon to bring it in game, we are confident that we will be able to deliver a decent rendition of this fantastic aircraft. In general, we will ALWAYS try to steer away from cheap port-overs of out existing models, unless there is a very good case to reuse part of the old assets (as we did for the fuselage geometry of the F-35). MSFS can do way more than P3D in terms of graphical fidelity, and we will try to make the best usage of the sim capabilities – even if this means a longer development time.”

Image source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Moving on to airports, WFSceneryStudio released the massive Beijing Capital International Airport (ZBAA), serving the capital city of China.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $25.24 plus applicable VAT and enjoy the trailer below.

PBR Textures

Animated Jetways.

Dynamic Lights

Manually planed viecles in airport

Real Ground Markings

Animated Airport Train

Moving from massive to smaller, Aerosoft and its partner studio 29Palms released Twentynine Palms Airport (KTNP) in California, United States.

You can purchase it on Aerosoft’s own store for $12.19 including VAT.

Highly detailed rendition of Twentynine Palms Airport (KTNP), California

Complete coverage of the airport and the surrounding area with high resolution satellite imagery (0.25m/px)

Realistic night lighting using almost exclusively dynamic lights

High resolution textures (2048px²) with full PBR

Over 100.000 hand-placed and custom-made rocks and vegetation objects

Complete reconstruction of airport’s lighting equipment with realistic custom-made taxi, runway, rail lights, hazard lights and beacons

Animated 3D people, Eagle

Numerous custom-made static objects and aircraft around the airport

Excellent performance with high framerates due to optimizations

Custom made animated windsock

Image source: Aerosoft & 29Palms

Last, but not least, Jetstream Designs released new screenshots of its upcoming Lampedusa Airport (LICD) in Italy, specifically portraying the beautiful custom cliffs created to enrich the approach to runway 26.

Image source: Jetstream Designs

