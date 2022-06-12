Microsoft Flight Simulator Free 40th Anniversary Edition Announced Including New Aircraft, Helicopter, & Gliders

Today, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft had juicy news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft had juicy news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We then take a look at helicopters and gliders in action in a brand new trailer, coming in November 2022 alongside the historical Spirit of Saint Luis and more.

In November the game is going to get the free 40th Anniversary edition, including some fantastic free content that you can see below.

But that’s not all, a Pelican starship from Halo Infinite is available today as a free addon.

This is the list of the free aircraft that we’re getting with this expansion.

Historical Aircraft:

Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Helicopters:

Bell-407

Guimbal Cabri G2

Gliders:

DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

True-to-Life Airliner:

Airbus A310

Below you can check out a few screenshots of the Airbus A310 directly from IniBuilds that is working on it.

Today we also saw Microsoft Flight Simulator news from third-party developers including two releases.

Fly High released Sofia International Airport (LBSF), serving the capital of Bulgaria.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $17.77 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed models with high resolution textures

Custom jetways

Up to date runway, taxiway, apron and stands layout

Custom and accurate taxiway signage

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Terminal interior for national and international terminal

Animation Human

Next, is Sangster International Airport (MKJS) serving Montego Bay, Jamaica.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $13.75 plus applicable VAT.

Detailed airport terminal, hangars, and buildings, complete with PBR textures and night lighting.

Interior modeling of airport check-in, security, and departure halls.

Optional setting to include real-world static airliners at terminal

Uses default MSFS animated jetways

Airport illuminated with lights at night

Nearby resorts and hotels modeled

Dozens of additional ground vehicles to enhance the airport

Static private jets and Cessna 206 commuter aircraft at general aviation parking areas, like those found at the real airport

Interior of control tower modeled

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.