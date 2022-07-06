Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-12 & Beijing City Get New Screenshots; Tobago & Rochester Airports Released

Third-party developers released new assets of upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released new airports.

Third-party developers released new assets of upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released new airports.

We start with Carenado, which will soon release its Pilatus PC-12. Today we get to see more of both the cockpit/cabin and the exterior.

Image Source: Carenado

SanScene3D revealed new screenshots of its Beijing city add-on, aiming to enrich the capital of China.

Image Source: SamScene3D

Moving on to release, Wauchula Studio launched A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TTCP) serving Tobago Island in Trinidad and Tobago.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $12.54 plus applicable VAT.

PBR Workflow on Custom Models throughout, for physically based rendering lighting for models.

Accurate Airport layout, with the extended threshold, updated elevation, SALS lighting

Transparent Glass with Basic Interior

Surrounding Areas Addedon

Image Source: Wauchula Studios

Last, but not least, Burning Blue Design released Rochester Airport (EGTO) in the UK.

You can purchase it for £12.95 on the developer’s own store.

Over 90 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Rochester Airport, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) allowing for far more realistic textures.

There are thousands of carefully placed stock assets, every cone, shed, fence post and weed, along with an assortment of ground workers has been placed in the correct location ensuring an atmosphere of a working airfield.

High resolution colour corrected ground textures taken from Bing maps and manipulated for consistency and realism which far surpasses the quality of the stock Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ground texture.

Working custom Windsock.

Actual aircraft from the have been included around the airport: Air Ambulance – Leonardo AW169 – Registration G-KSST. Air Ambulance – MD 902 – Registration G-KAAT. Autogyro – 915is Cavalon – Registration G-OSVN.

Full night lighting placed across the airfield and within and around the hangars and buildings.

Correct AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway and runway placement have been incorporated into the release.

The surrounding area has been enhanced, this includes: The Medway Innovation Centre. The Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance HQ building. BAE Systems Rochester Horsted Retail park including it’s superstores, fast-food resturants and hotels, all of which are visible from the airport. Roads around the airfield have been improved with correct markings and colours, this includes the M2 motorway. The surrounding industrial and retail estates have been updated to match their real life counterparts.



Image Source: Burning Blue Design

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

