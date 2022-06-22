Microsoft Flight Simulator DHC-1 Chipmunk Gets New Screenshots; Rochester Airport Announced, Lanzarote & Örebro Released

Third-party developers revealed plenty of new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released two airports.

We hear that the de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk by Aeroplane Heaven is “on final” and the release is “imminent.”

A toon of screenshots have been published on the official website alongside a list of features.

All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.

Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.

Removable pilots based on the weights window

Switchable navigation instruments work with period style radios

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.

Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.

Choice of T10 long canopy or Bubble canopy models.

… and liveries.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Standard RAF trainer

Manchester University Air Cadet Squadron

Irish Air Corps

Prototype (tribute scheme)

RCAF (Long canopy)

RCAF (Bubble canopy)

British Army

Civilian Bubble canopy (fictional)

Royal Navy Trainer

Danish Air Force Trainer

RAF “Skylarks” Aerobatic Team

Victoria Aero Club Trainer (Restored Queensland Air Museum)

Plain texture (paintkit)

An announcement came from Burning Blue Design, which is working on Rochester Airport (EGTO) in the UK.

It’s another small general aviation airport from the developer, and you can check out a few screenshots below.

Moving on to releases, Just Flight launched Lanzarote Airport (GCRR) in the Canary Islands.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store for €16.95.

High-definition textures and objects

Animated jetways

Working VDGS (Visual Docking Guidance System)

Animated objects such as palm trees, flags, windsocks, fans and passengers

Modelled interior of terminals 1 and 2

Highly accurate ground textures and elevation

Lifelike custom signs to help you find your way around the airport

Realistic approaches to Runway 21 and 03 supported with real-world glideslopes

Last, and not least, MXI Design released Örebro Airport (ESOE) in Sweden.

It’s available on SimMarket for $10.54 plus applicable VAT.

Up to date ground layout

High detailed ground polygons and markings

High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport

PBR implementation to airport buildings

Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth

Animated passengers and flags

