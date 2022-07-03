Microsoft Flight Simulator A2A AccuSim Piper Comanche, Boise, Hamilton Island, & Tokushima Airports Get New Screenshots

Third-party developers shared new screenshots of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including a much-anticipated aircraft and three airports.

We finally get to see screenshots of the cockpits of the AccuSim Piper PA-24-250 Comanche by acclaimed developer A2A Simulations.

The developer mentioned that the screenshots were taken straight from the simulator without any processing. The folks at A2A are “working around the clock to make this the very best airplane we’ve ever made in every aspect, physical, visual, and aural.”

The aircraft is not in beta yet, but “progress is moving quicker and quicker every day.”

Image Source: A2A Simulations

Next comes Verticalsim, which restarted working on its rendition of Boise Airport (KBOI) in the United States after some disruption following the latest World Update.

Image Source: Verticalsim

We go down under with AUscene, which provided another look at the interior modeling of the showcasing the departures side of the terminal of Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) in Australia.

The terminal will be entirely explorable, including the lounge.

Image Source: AUScene

Last, but not least, we return to Japan with Gate15 Scenery, which released two screenshots of the JSDF hangar of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) hosting the 14th Squadron and its helicopters.

Image Source: Gate15 Scenery

If you'd like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.