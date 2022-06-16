Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Tenerife North & South & San Sebastián Airports Announced; Tokushima Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had new reveals to share about airport scenery add-ons coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with MK Studios, which announced the upcoming San Sebastián Airport (LESO) in Spain, serving the popular tourist destination close to the border with France.

Here’s what you can expect from the airport that should come “In the next few days.”

  • San Sebastian Airport in very detailed rendition
  • High-quality PBR texturing
  • Recreated surroundings and shoreline
  • Runway profile
  • Mesh
  • Simplified terminal interior.

We stay with MK Studios in the realm of tourist destinations, as they will also be bringing Tenerife South (CGTS) and Tenerife North (GCXO) to the simulator.

You can see both in the screenshots below.

Last, but not least, Gate15Scenery provided a new look at its upcoming Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

