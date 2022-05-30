Microsoft Flight Simulator Newark Liberty International Airport Announced; Tokushima Gets New Screenshots

Third-party developers have provided more news about upcoming airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Drzewiecki Design which revealed Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

As one of the three major airports serving New York City, and the only one that doesn’t have dedicated scenery, this definitely feels like great news for simmers who love flying in the United States.

Next, we get another view of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery, showing a nearby industrial complex and the fire station. The screenshots showcase in red areas that still require to be modeled, including the JASDF military base.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.