Microsoft Flight Simulator AV-8B Harrier II Teased; Another Boise Airport Announced & Owen Roberts Airport Released

Today third-party developers had a couple of interesting reveals and a release to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

Today third-party developers had a couple of interesting reveals and a release to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with DC-Designs, which provided a tease of its upcoming AV-8B Harrier II. No details were provided, but we’re likely to start seeing more soon.

Next, we get an announcement from Verticalsim, which is going to release Boise Airport (KBOI). Below you can see a screenshot and read a list of features.

2022 Airport/Taxiway Layout

Interiors on Terminal & Tower

4K textures w/full PBR Suite

Optimized using LODs

Custom jetways

Custom taxi signs

Full HDR night lighting package

Animated people

Static aircraft for both AANG & ANG

Of course, this is a completely different add-on from the one recently released by Orbx.

Last, but not least, Runaway 26 Simulations released its first airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s Owen Roberts International Airport (MWCR) serving Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

It’s currently available for purchase on Simmarket for $15.98 plus applicable VAT and you can check out a trailer below.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.