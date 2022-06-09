Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator AV-8B Harrier II Teased; Another Boise Airport Announced & Owen Roberts Airport Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator
News

Today third-party developers had a couple of interesting reveals and a release to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with DC-Designs, which provided a tease of its upcoming AV-8B Harrier II. No details were provided, but we’re likely to start seeing more soon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Next, we get an announcement from Verticalsim, which is going to release Boise Airport (KBOI). Below you can see a screenshot and read a list of features.

  • 2022 Airport/Taxiway Layout
  • Interiors on Terminal & Tower
  • 4K textures w/full PBR Suite
  • Optimized using LODs
  • Custom jetways
  • Custom taxi signs
  • Full HDR night lighting package
  • Animated people
  • Static aircraft for both AANG & ANG

Of course, this is a completely different add-on from the one recently released by Orbx.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Last, but not least, Runaway 26 Simulations released its first airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s Owen Roberts International Airport (MWCR) serving Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

It’s currently available for purchase on Simmarket for $15.98 plus applicable VAT and you can check out a trailer below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

