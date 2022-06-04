Microsoft Flight Simulator Melbourne Officially Announced; Boise, Ancona V2.0, & Kruger Mpumalanga Airports Released

Third-party developers had a few Microsoft Flight Simulator releases and a juicy reveal in store for us today.

We start with Orbx, which officially announced its previously-teased Melbourne city pack, continuing its quest to enrich its home country Australia.

Here’s what we’ll be getting:

More than 200 custom buildings and structures.

Detailed representation of the Port of Melbourne and adjacent industrial areas.

Helipads on several rooftops, as well as on floating platforms along the Yarra River.

Animated Hot Air Balloons north of the CBD, visible on mornings with clear weather.

Animated CBD Metro trains on the viaduct between Flinders and Southern Cross stations.

Animated racehorses on Moonee Valley and Flemington racecourse.

Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, marinas, tall powerline towers, etc.

Precise placement of our custom landmarks within the simulator’s terrain and the city’s photogrammetry coverage.

Custom night lighting based on real-world photography

Fully compatible with World Update 7 Australia and meant to be used with it.

We stay with Orbx with the release of Boise Airport (KBOI) in Idaho, United States.

It’s currently available on Orbx Central for $12.04 including a 20% launch discount that will last another day.

Detailed depiction of Boise Airport

Custom groundpoly

PBR textures

Custom military static models

60 cm ortho

Next is an update re-release from Barelli MSFS Addon, and it’s version 2 of its Ancona International Airport (LIPY), also known as Marche Airport in Italy.

It’s available on SimMarket for $13.41 plus applicable VAT and if you got the old version you get a free upgrade.

Last, but not least, we go to South Africa with Pearl Simulations, which released Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (FAKN).

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $20.38 plus applicable VAT.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.