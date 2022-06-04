Microsoft Flight Simulator Melbourne Officially Announced; Boise, Ancona V2.0, & Kruger Mpumalanga Airports Released

Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Melbourne
Third-party developers had a few Microsoft Flight Simulator releases and a juicy reveal in store for us today.

We start with Orbx, which officially announced its previously-teased Melbourne city pack, continuing its quest to enrich its home country Australia.

Here’s what we’ll be getting:

  • More than 200 custom buildings and structures.
  • Detailed representation of the Port of Melbourne and adjacent industrial areas.
  • Helipads on several rooftops, as well as on floating platforms along the Yarra River.
  • Animated Hot Air Balloons north of the CBD, visible on mornings with clear weather.
  • Animated CBD Metro trains on the viaduct between Flinders and Southern Cross stations.
  • Animated racehorses on Moonee Valley and Flemington racecourse.
  • Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, marinas, tall powerline towers, etc.
  • Precise placement of our custom landmarks within the simulator’s terrain and the city’s photogrammetry coverage.
  • Custom night lighting based on real-world photography
  • Fully compatible with World Update 7 Australia and meant to be used with it.

We stay with Orbx with the release of Boise Airport (KBOI) in Idaho, United States.

It’s currently available on Orbx Central for $12.04 including a 20% launch discount that will last another day.

  • Detailed depiction of Boise Airport
  • Custom groundpoly
  • PBR textures
  • Custom military static models
  • 60 cm ortho

Next is an update re-release from Barelli MSFS Addon, and it’s version 2 of its Ancona International Airport (LIPY), also known as Marche Airport in Italy.

It’s available on SimMarket for $13.41 plus applicable VAT and if you got the old version you get a free upgrade.

Last, but not least, we go to South Africa with Pearl Simulations, which released Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (FAKN).

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $20.38 plus applicable VAT.

If you'd like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Fenix's Airbus A320West Virginia International Yeager AirportKansai International AirportToronto Pearson Airportthe Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

