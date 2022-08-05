Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier & Bendigo Airport Get New Screenshots; Belfast Shines in New Trailer

Image Source: DC Designs

Third-party developers shared new assets of upcoming aircraft and airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with DC Designs, which provided a development update about the AV-8B Harrier II, which should be released in September.

“Hi folks, more cockpit images of the Harrier in this week’s update as work progresses on the detailing and PBR texturing. It takes quite a while to go through this phase of building an aircraft, and with the Harrier’s office being a busy little place it will be at least two more weeks of work before it’s all finished.

Decals for all markings are about 50% complete, and most of the switches are now animated, with their respective functions being coded alongside the modelling work. CodenameJack is doing sterling work once again with displays and functions, broadly similar to those found in the SC Designs F-16 Fighting Falcons but tweaked to be more relevant to the Harrier. Asobo’s pilot has been refined to move more naturally with the controls – it turns out the contact points for the controls are via the pilot’s wrist and ankles, rather than the hands and boots. Unless users have a preference for my own pilots, I’d like to start using the Asobo pilot in future products as it’s pretty good and already matches up well with everything. There will be no update next week as I’m away for five days on a family holiday, so this will be the last you will see of the Harrier progress until August 19th. By then, I would like to have finished most of the cockpit and be underway with liveries and the AV-8B+ / GR9 variant. Sim Acoustics have said they can do the sound package in September, which ties in well with the planned release date, so it seems everything is coming together fairly well.”

Image Source: DC Designs

Next, we take a much better look at Belfast International Airport (EGAA) in Northern Ireland by Pyreegue, with a trailer by Practically Geek.

The airport is scheduled to release this weekend, so the wait is close to its end.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations has completed the terminal of Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia.

A trailer should be coming after the final details are done, but for now you can check out a few screenshots below.

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Beijing Capital International Airport, Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.