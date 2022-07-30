Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan, Canberra & Bendigo Airports Get New Screenshots; Myrtle Beach Airport Released

Image Source: Lionheart Creations

Third-party developers have revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while an airport has been released.

We start with the LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 by Lionheart Creations. It’s currently being tested by Microsoft for release on the official marketplace, and you can check it out below.

Incidentally, if testing on Xbox goes well, it’ll be released on console as well.

Image Source: Lionheart Creations

We go down under with Impulse Simulations, which released new screenshots of renders of assets being created for Canberra International Airport (YSCB) and Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia.

Interestingly, the third gallery showcases a new and unannounced project in the north of Australia.

Canberra

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

Bendigo

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

New Project

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

Last, but not least, No Limit Sky released Myrtle Beach International Airport (KMYR) in South Carolina, United States.

It’s available on Simmarket for $14.18 plus applicable VAT.

Fully detailed Ground Airport

Custom Terminal with interior

Custom textures with PBR and Normal

4k textures with PBR and Normal textures

Parallax windows

Detailed Textures

Custom Taxi Signs and Taxi Lights

Full night textures with emissive lights and custom lights

Custom Aerial

Working ATC and ILS

New Parkings with last updates

Optimized for perfomance

Image Source: No Limit Sky

