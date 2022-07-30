Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan, Canberra & Bendigo Airports Get New Screenshots; Myrtle Beach Airport Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan (1)
Image Source: Lionheart Creations
Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan, Canberra & Bendigo Airports Get New Screenshots; Myrtle Beach Airport Released

Third-party developers have revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while an airport has been released.
Third-party developers have revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, while an airport has been released.

We start with the LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 by Lionheart Creations. It’s currently being tested by Microsoft for release on the official marketplace, and you can check it out below.

Incidentally, if testing on Xbox goes well, it’ll be released on console as well.

Image Source: Lionheart Creations

We go down under with Impulse Simulations, which released new screenshots of renders of assets being created for Canberra International Airport (YSCB) and Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia.

Interestingly, the third gallery showcases a new and unannounced project in the north of Australia.

Canberra

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

Bendigo

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

New Project

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

Last, but not least, No Limit Sky released Myrtle Beach International Airport (KMYR) in South Carolina, United States.

It’s available on Simmarket for $14.18 plus applicable VAT.

  • Fully detailed Ground Airport
  • Custom Terminal with interior
  • Custom textures with PBR and Normal
  • 4k textures with PBR and Normal textures
  • Parallax windows
  • Detailed Textures
  • Custom Taxi Signs and Taxi Lights
  • Full night textures with emissive lights and custom lights
  • Custom Aerial
  • Working ATC and ILS
  • New Parkings with last updates
  • Optimized for perfomance
Image Source: No Limit Sky

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

Comments
