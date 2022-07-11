Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan, Prague Airport, & Tunø Airfield Get New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Lear Fan
Image Source: Lionheart Creations
News

Published on

Third-party developers shared new screenshots of upcoming aircraft and airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with new images of the LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 by Lionheart Creations. According to the developer, the aircraft is being finalized.

Image Source: Lionheart Creations

Moving on to airports, we get to see new screenshots of Tailstrike Designs’ upcoming rendition of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic. As usual, they were shared on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: Tailstrike Designs

Last, but not least, Simnord revealed new images of Tunø Airfield (EK76) in Denmark.

The airfield, which is coming to both PC and Xbox, has been submitted for approval by Microsoft ahead of the release on the official Marketplace.

Image source: Simnord

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

