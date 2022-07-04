Microsoft Flight Simulator Saint Barthélemy Airport Teased; Lear Fan Gets New Screenshots & Airbus H145 HEMS Gets New Trailer; Chacalluta Airport Released

Third-party developers shared interesting news and assets today about Microsoft Flight Simulator aircraft and scenery add-ons.

We start with new screenshots LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 by Lionheart Creations, which apparently is close to its release.

Image source: Lionheart Creations

A new trailer has also been released by Hype Performance Group about the HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) version of the Airbus H145 included in the Action Pack, which is currently available in early access.

If you’d like to follow development, you can at HPG’s Discord Server.

We move on to airports and South America, with LushoDev releasing Chacalluta International Airport (SCAR) in Chile.

It’s currently available for $14.60 plus applicable VAT on SimMarket.

Image Source: LushoDev

Last but not least, the good folks at Airworthy Designs seem to be gearing up to announce a new airport a year and a half after their excellent Saint Martin & Gran Case add-on.

While no announcement has been made, the picture you can see below has been published, and that’s the unmistakable statue you can find near Saint Barthélemy Gustaf III Airport (TFFJ) in the Caribbean, one of the most challenging airports in the world due to the short runway and the peculiar landing profile that requires aircraft to basically “dodge” a road on a nearby hill to get to Runway 10.

Image source: Airworthy Designs

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.