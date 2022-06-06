Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Newark, Saga, Rzeszów, & Canberra Airports Get New Screenshots

Today third-party developers shared new looks at upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator airport scenery addons.
We start with SNJ SIM which shared the first screenshots in Microsoft Flight Simulator of Saga Airport (RJFS) in Japan.

The developer also mentioned that he hopes to release both Saga and the port of his Fukuoka International Airport (previously released for another simulator) by the end of the year.

Next, is Drzewiecki Design showcasing its progress on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

The same developer also shared new images of Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland.

The static aircraft are quite interesting as the airport serves as a temporary base for Ukraine International Airlines and also receives many heavy lifters full of aid for the country.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations, showcased more work-in-progress shots of its Canberra International Airport (YSCB) in Australia.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

