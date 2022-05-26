Microsoft Flight Simulator Caracas Airport Released; Rzeszów Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers released a new major airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator and shared screenshots of another.

We start with Pksim, which released Simón Bolívar International Airport (SVMI) serving Venezuela’s capital Caracas.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $18.12 plus taxes.

Custom jetways, flags, and windsocks

PBR textures.

Custom iconic buildings.

Static traffic.

We also get a new look at the upcoming Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland, revealed by Drzewiecki Design.

This time around we see the Linetech hangar and the interior and roof of the ATC tower.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.