Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Sting S4 Announced; Freeware Blackhawk Gets New Trailer & Rzeszów Airport Gets New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator FSReborn - Sting S4
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Sting S4 Announced; Freeware Blackhawk Gets New Trailer & Rzeszów Airport Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had announcements and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Published on

Today third-party developers had announcements and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We begin with veteran developer FSReborn, which is finally making the jump to Microsoft Flight Simulator with the Italian-made ultralight aircraft TL Ultralight Sting S4.

The aircraft comes with plenty of goodies including an Electronic Flight Bag with realism and maintenance options, and a fully functioning aircraft rescue parachute system.

While a release date has not been announced just yet, you can check out a trailer below.

We also get a video from Delta Simulation showing off its freeware UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

The work-in-progress version of the helicopter can already be downloaded and you can follow development at the developer’s own discord server, where a more advanced development version is available.

Last, but not least, we get to see more images of Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland, revealed by Drzewiecki Design.

The developer mentioned that the airport is in the “downwind leg,” which means it should be getting close to release.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of West Virginia International Yeager AirportKansai International AirportToronto Pearson Airportthe Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top