Microsoft Flight Simulator Sting S4 Announced; Freeware Blackhawk Gets New Trailer & Rzeszów Airport Gets New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had announcements and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had announcements and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We begin with veteran developer FSReborn, which is finally making the jump to Microsoft Flight Simulator with the Italian-made ultralight aircraft TL Ultralight Sting S4.

The aircraft comes with plenty of goodies including an Electronic Flight Bag with realism and maintenance options, and a fully functioning aircraft rescue parachute system.

While a release date has not been announced just yet, you can check out a trailer below.

We also get a video from Delta Simulation showing off its freeware UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

The work-in-progress version of the helicopter can already be downloaded and you can follow development at the developer’s own discord server, where a more advanced development version is available.

Last, but not least, we get to see more images of Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland, revealed by Drzewiecki Design.

The developer mentioned that the airport is in the “downwind leg,” which means it should be getting close to release.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.