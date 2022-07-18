Microsoft Flight Simulator Maule M7-235 announced; Lyon & Naples Airport Coming Next Week; South America Mesh & Boise Gets New Screenshots; Beijing City Released

Image Source: Digital Design

Today third-party developers had a lot of news to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of a release.

Today third-party developers had a lot of news to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of a release.

We start with Digital Design, which will release Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airport (LFLL). According to the developer is coming this week.

It’s one of the busiest airports in France, so it’s bound to be a welcome addition to the simulator.

Image Source: Digital Design

RDPresets is also bringing an airport next week, on July 20. It’s Naples International Airport (LIRN) also known as Napoli-Capodichino Ugo Niutta Airport.

It’s the fifth busiest in Italy and a relevant destination in the south of the country. it’s worth mentioning that this is a separate project from the previously-announced RoChi Studio’s rendition which may be dead considering that the developer hasn’t said a word since May 2021.

Image Source: RDPresets

Something completely different is coming from iniBuilds tomorrow, July 18. It’s LAPD Hooper Heliport (58CA) in Los Angeles, California, US.

Highly detailed representation of Hooper Heliport, complete with 2 helipads (runway starts). 16 parking places (spawn points), detailed clutter, active windsocks/flags etc.

Cesar Chavez and San Bernadino Fwy Bridges (fly under and landable)

Metro HQ building with helipad

Recreation of the adjacent railyard and train carriages

Union Station modelled

Obstacles around the Heliport modelled

We then get an aircraft announcement from Pilot Experience Sim, which is working on a “study level” Maule M7-235. The plan is to release it in early 2023.

Below you can read about the aircraft and see a few WIP screenshots of the 3D model.

First of all we plan to develop the Maule M7-235 at the “study” level including all the functionalities of the real aircraft. The flight model is also developed according to the complete documentation of the aircraft and will respect in a very precipitous way the flight characteristics of the Maule M7-235High quality testers and real pilots of the Maule M7-235 accompany the development and check the operation in a strict and precise way in order to restore in the most faithful way to the reality the capacities, the reactions and the piloting of this aircraft of legend. The M7-235B and M7235C variations will also be developed but in a second time. Work in progress: The texturing not being advanced for the moment you can discover here some previews from our design software. Currently the flight model is very advanced and very precise respecting each aspect and characteristics of the Maule M7-235 but there is still a lot of work to do especially on the aerodynamics. We have made a lot of progress on the design and each part is drawn from the manufacturer’s plans. Each pin, cable, bolt, nut, rubber protections and other are present and the animations include the movements of cables and springs Each real action is or will be animated as in real such as the compression of the train, the feathering of the propeller, the movements of the door handles and others. Work to come: We still have a lot of work to do, especially on the exterior model and the interior model is still to be done entirely. The exterior texturing will start soon and we hope to show you some previews in September. Release: We want to integrate different liveries and prepare a paint kit as well.The integration of a tablet with different status and options is planned. It is possible that the 235B and 235C variations will be released as an addition to a base pack which would be the 235 or in another way, a base price giving free access to the other variations to those who will have bought it at that time and a price of and an evolving price as each variation is released. For the moment nothing is decided and it will also depend on what it is possible to do on the market place of Microsoft. We estimate for the moment that the plane could be released in early 2023. We will of course give you more details in the development flow. We are still looking for more Maule M7 235 pilots, especially 235B and 235C variations to test our aircraft. Stay tuned to our page to follow the development of this legendary aircraft.

Image Source: Pilot Experience Sim

Orbx released new screenshots of its newly-announced South America mesh.

Image Source: Orbx

VerticalSim also released new screenshots of Boise Airport (KBOI) in the United States, which apparently is “on final.”

Image Source: Verticalsim

Last, but not least, SamScene3D released its Beijing City Times landmark add-o, which looks like a great complement to the airport released a few days ago.

You can purchase it at the developer’s own store for $15.99.

added over 2000 apartments, houses and buildings

many landmarks reworked such as TianAn Men square, Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven 3. many streets with shopping malls, banks, hotels, parks, venue, exhibition, stadiums, stations, etc

beautiful night effect

The Great Wall

compatible with WF Studio ZBAA airport addon

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Beijing Capital International Airport, Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.