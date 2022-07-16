Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 & Milviz’s Porter Stage 2 Get New Screenshots; South America Mesh Announced & Parma Airport Released

Image source: Blue Bird Simulations

Today third-party developers had new reveals to share on top of a new add-on release for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with a small update about the Boeing 757-200/300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations, showcasing the rear end of the aircraft with a single screenshot.

The textures are still placeholders and the developer mentions that there is “a ton of work left to really bring the exterior to life.” including decals with rivets and panel lines.

The aircraft is still planned for a release in Q2 or Q3 of 2023.

Image source: Blue Bird Simulations

MilViz also published a few work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Stage 2 for the Pilatus PC-6 Porter.

It’ll add more features and complexity to the current aircraft, and those who already purchased it will get Stage 2 for free. The developer is working hard to release it “sooner rather than later.”

Image source: Milviz

Orbx announced a brand new entry for its Mesh series that focuses on South America, and it’s the whole continent.

“This is our largest in terms of coverage area with an installation size of just under 25GB. The entire Andes Mountain range has a resolution of 10 meters/pixel, whilst the rest of the continent has a resolution of 20 meters/pixel which has been interpolated to 10 meters/pixel resolution giving you a consistent experience.”

Image source: Orbx

MM Simulations released Parma Giuseppe Verdi Airport (LIMP) in Italy, a small but interesting regional airport in the north of the country with a rather unfortunate ICAO code.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $12.91 and watch a trailer below.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

