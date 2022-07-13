Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 Gets New Screenshot; Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport Announced; Exeter & Tenerife Released; Denver Getting “Massive” Update

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

Today third-party developers had news to share about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and airports.

We start with a small update about the Boeing 757-200/300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations.

According to the simulator, which has shared the screenshot below, there has been “lots of progress on the virtual cockpit’s switches and animations along with some systems implementation for the FMS.”

That being said, there is still a “long way to go.”

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

Aerosoft announced another upcoming airport and it’s Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (EDSB).

It’s not a massive airport, but it’s the second-largest in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, after Stuttgart. It’s mostly served by Ryanair and Wizz Air.

Image source: Aerosoft

Aerosoft also had a release with its partner developer Stairport, and it’s Exeter International Airport in the UK.

It can be purchased on Aerosoft’s own store for $14.63 including VAT.

Realistic replica of the last state of construction of EGTE Exeter Airport

Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield

Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life

Custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects

Handmade mesh to correct the coast line and realistic runway slope

Custom static aircrafts reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)

Perfectly embedded in the MSFS environment

Optimized for performance based on specifications by Microsoft

Compatible with MSFS World Update III: UK and Ireland

Image source: Aerosoft

Another release comes from MK Studios and it’s the Tenerife combo with Tenerife South (CGTS) and Tenerife North (GCXO)

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $16.52 plus applicable VAT.

High-quality rendition of Tenerife South Airport GCTS,

High-quality rendition of Tenerife North Airport GCXO,

Satellite coverage around the airports,

Detailed mesh for the airports area,

Custom POIs around the island.

Image source: MK Studios

Last, but definitely not least is news that comes from Flightbeam Studios which announced a massive free update of its Denver International Airport (KDEN).

It will include all of the new terminal expansions and recent updates, plus the following.

All new, highly detailed interiors

Passengers (static + animated)

Custom jetways

Custom VDGS

Updated ground visuals

more

KDEN was the among the very first wave of add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator all the way back in August 2020 and Flightbeam has improved massively since then. It’s awesome that it’s getting an update.

The developer is also continuing to work on KMSP (Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport), KSFO: Captain’s Edition (San Francisco International Airport), and KPHX (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport).

Image source: Flightbeam Studios

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.