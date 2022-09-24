Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier & San Francisco Airport Get New Screenshots; Incheon Completed & Belfast City Announced; RV-8 Released

Image Source: DC Designs

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep sharing new reveals and releases of add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

We start with DC Designs, which provided an update about the Harrier and Eurofighter Typhoon, which will now include V-8B, AV-8B+, and GR9 variants.

The Harrier is supposed to release in early November, while the typhoon will come first in mid/late October.

Work is coming to a close now on both the current projects, the AV-8B Harrier and Eurofighter Typhoon. Both aircraft are looking and flying superbly, so most of my focus now is on detailing and improving what is already there. I’m delighted to report that the Microsoft Marketplace team outdid themselves and provided me with LOC files for the AV-8B, AV-8B+ and GR9 Harrier variants, so there are now three Harriers included in the package ( each with the same cockpit model ). I can also confirm that Sim Acoustics have provided me with samples of the sound and the Harrier’s trademark whine is pitch-perfect and as loud as you would expect. All of this means that I have only some extra livery textures, the manual and the associated test-flying to do in order to close the project and submit for publication. CodenameJack is working on some final coding of systems before we put everything together. The Typhoon is in much the same place, with much detailing added this week. Flight modelling is complete, with just liveries and some final code from Jack to finish off the systems. Some more liveries will be added and the manual written fairly soon now. There won’t be many further updates on either project as we’re close to release, with the Typhoon likely in mid / late October, and the Harrier by early November. Once I have release dates I will share them here as usual.

Image Source: DC Designs

Terrainy Studios follows up with a relevant release. The developer just launched the Van’s Aircraft RV-8.

It’s available on SimMarket for $19.50 plus applicable VAT.

Accurate Flight model developed alongside real rv8 pilots

Realistic taildragger behavior

Fully IFR capable cockpit

GPS options, G430 (Asobo) and GTN650 (PMS50)

Working circuit breakers

Dynamic/Interactable static objects

Dynamic fuel in fuel tanks with visible level

In cockpit tablet for static objects control

In cockpit physical checklist

Simulated ice accretion on surfaces and engine

3D adjustable lighting in both interior and exterior

High resolution 4k PBR textures

Optimum performance

VR Compatible

Next comes Flightbeam Studios, which released the first images of San Francisco International Airport (KSFO) in the United States.

Image Source: Flightbeam Studios

Moving on to Asia, Pacific Island Simulations announced the completion of its Incheon International Airport (RKSI), which serves the capital of South Korea, Seoul.

The airport’s release is “imminent” and below you can check out a feature list and plenty of images.

Replaced Microsoft’s default ground textures with new orthoimagery reflecting real-world Incheon. Whole Incheon Island covered.

Added/removed vegetation (grass and trees) where required.

Added realistic coastlines using correct blending techniques.

Added Incheon Bridge (longest bridge in South Korea).

Added buildings and high rises at Songdo City/District.

Added wharf, fuel tank farms and buildings at coastal areas near Songdo and Incheon Island.

Added buildings and high rises at Incheon Island and near airport.

Added terminal buildings including terminal 1 and 2, satellite concourse, and air traffic control towers.

Added Freight terminals and airplane parking areas.

Added airport fire stations (south, east and west areas of the airfield).

Added airport catering buildings and service/maintenance buildings.

Added grunge work showing tire markings on runways and taxiways.

and much more.

Image Source: Pacific Island Simulations

UK2000 Scenery announced a brand new airport, Belfast City (EGAC) in Northern Ireland.

Its release is actually very close, as it’ll launch on September 30. You can check out what you can expect below.

Image Source: UK2000 Scenery

Last but not least, tomorrow (September 24) the Flight Simulation Association will host a livestreamed panel on the “Gaming vs. Flight Simulation” theme.

Yours truly will be there to try to represent both sides of the issue, alongside friends from FSElite and HeliSimmer.

The panel starts at 19:00 Zulu, which translates into Noon PDT, 3:00 pm EDT, 8:00 PM BST, or 9:00 PM CEST, depending on where you live.

Below you can read a description of the panel and find the embedded livestream ready to watch along when it starts.

“Today, flight simulation is available on gaming consoles, low-end PCs, and even mobile devices. Through the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the hobby of flight simulation has become more accessible and mainstream than ever. Does this mean we’re entering a new “race to the bottom” for quality of flight simulation add-ons? Is it even worth developing products for the PC market anymore? Join some of the community’s most high-profile media personalities for a discussion on how the world of flight simulation is changing. The live discussion will also feature a Q&A segment with the audience.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.