Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang Gets New Trailer; San Francisco, Minneapolis, & Phoenix Airports Announced

Third-party developers had quite a few interesting news to share today about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with Cockspur, which released a brand new trailer of its upcoming light jet, the Cessna Citation Mustang.

Next, we hear from Flightbeam Studios, which announced a roadmap of projects which will make fans of flying airliners in the United States quite happy, on top of a secret one.

KMSP (Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport)

KSFO: Captain’s Edition (San Francisco International Airport)

KPHX (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

Unannounced project

The developer also mentioned that these are not simple ports of its creations for previous simulators, but “extensive remakes.” The list is also not in order.

The focus for Flightbeam going forward is going to be big airports in the US, regardless of whether other renditions are already available.

Next, we get a release from NZA Simulations, and it’s the Mount Cook Region package, including Mount Cook Airport (NZMC), Glentanner Airport (NZGT), and the surrounding area in New Zealand.

It’s available at the developer’s own store for €18.99.

2 stunning airports located in one of the most scenic locations – Mt Cook Airport (NZMC) and Glentanner Aerodrome (NZGT).

Fully 3D modelled interior of the Mt Cook Terminal building and hangars.

Fully 3D modelled interior of Glentanner Park Centre and Cafe.

Includes the Twizel Medical Center (NZTW) for Heli Rescue Operations.

8 Detailed Landmark Mountain Huts, including Plateau Hut, Sefton Bivouac and Ball Hut with Landmark POI markers for each and landing areas for Ski Planes.

Other locations of interest to the north-west are The Hermitage Hotel and other surrounding lodges.

Static local helicopters, including Heliworks Mt Cook and The Helicopter Line AS350 Squirrel.

Runway and Apron areas with high resolution imagery and custom PBR texturing to give a more realistic look.

Fully featured airside and landside custom modelled scenery objects.

Airport area biome enhancements to recreate the environment to match the look and feel of real life.

Compatible with the ORBX NZ Mesh Addon

A second release comes from FlyLogicSoftware, and it’s Wangen-Lachen Airport (LSPV) in Switzerland.

It’s available on SimMarket for $13.43 plus applicable VAT.

Realistic and highly detailed representation of the airfield LSPV and water airfield LSPW

Optimally created for MSFS from World Update 6

Markings on the apron and runways

Lifelike lighting effects

Animated people and windsocks

Static vehicles and airplanes

Optimized execution speed by using LOD’s

