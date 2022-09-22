Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon Gets New Screenshots & Pricing Details, Freeware Boeing 737 Gets New Trailer; Lanyu Airport Released & Kansai Updated

Image Source: CJ Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep releasing new assets and add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

We start with CJ Simulations which released new screenshots of the Eurofighter Typhoon via the product page on Just Flight’s store.

While a release date has not been shared, we now know that it’ll cost $34.99 and include the following features.

Fully native MSFS aircraft The Typhoon has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ‘Model Behaviors’ animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to minimise issues with future simulator upgrades. The CJ Simulations Typhoon is fully compliant with MSFS native materials and makes use of the new simulator’s features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new ‘Modern’ aerodynamics system and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks and covers. Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations and custom-coded animations for flaperons and slats based on aircraft airspeed and angle of attack. Numerous external animations include canopy, crew ladder, tail hook and all control surfaces, along with a customised delta and canard flight model based on real-world data for the Typhoon. The Typhoon is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

Cockpit

Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejection seat, controls and detailed texturing

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Custom-coded MFD screens and Head-Up Display to match the real Typhoon’s displays

‘Scratched canopy’ glass effects and reflective glass

Crew figure in the virtual cockpit is coded to disappear when you occupy their seat

Image Source: CJ Simulations

Next, we take a look at the freeware Boeing 737-800 thanks to an extensive trailer, while the developer promises a bigger update coming soon.

If you’d like to follow the project’s progress, you can do so at Qbit’s Discord server.

We then get the release of Lanyu Airport (RCNY) serving Orchid Island in Taiwan by FS Formosa.

You can purchase the airport on Simmarket for $10.80 plus applicable VAT.

High Resolution Details

The newly created model employs Full-scale full-size PBR material to demonstrate extreme light and shadow changes. High fidelity

Fully customized local buildings, vehicles, runway and taxiway signs, lighting, as well as customized flag and lighthouse animations. Airport services

The pushback service has been canceled to present correct airport operation. Friendly Performance

Complete LODs built-in models to balance both details and performance.

Image Source: FS Formosa.

Last, but not least, Technobrain considerably updated Osaka Kansai International Airport (RJBB).

The terminal’s interior has been added alongside several other details, basically addressing most of the (few) flaws mentioned in my review.

Thanks to the update, it has become one of the best international airports on the market. Below you can see a gallery and a list of changes.

Added the interior of the main terminal apron side

Added airline code to all gates and parking

Added “Rinku gate tower building”

Added steel fence to LCC terminal apron

Added light object to LCC terminal

Fixed the brightness of apron lighting

Fixed runway and taxiway terrain

Fixed approach lights

Fixed taxiway bridges

Fixed a floating parked vehicles

Image Source: Technobrain

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.